The WWE SmackDown episode on Friday, October 25 will be preempted on Fox, due to Game 3 of the MLB World Series. (H/T to Raj Giri of WrestlingInc)

It was recently revealed at a Fox summit that SmackDown will air live for 51 weeks per year on Fox, due to the World Series. It was noted that SmackDown could air on FS1 that week, but that has not been confirmed.

WWE’s blue brand will premiere on Fox at 8pm ET on Friday, October 4 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.