This week’s WWE SmackDown episode, featuring fallout from WWE Stomping Grounds with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston winning a 2 of 3 Falls match over Dolph Ziggler, drew 1.921 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up from last week’s 1.859 million viewers, but still the fourth-lowest SmackDown audience for a non-holiday first-run episode in history.

SmackDown was #8 for the night in viewership on cable, for the second week in a row, behind Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Ingraham Angle, Rachel Maddow Show, The Five, Special Report and the College World Series. SmackDown was #1 in the Cable Top 150 18-49 demographic this week.

The big draw on network TV at 8pm was America’s Got Talent on NBC, which drew 10.132 million viewers.

To compare, Monday’s post-Stomping Grounds edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 2.275 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up from last week’s 2.235 million viewers for the Stomping Grounds go-home episode.

Below is our 2019 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 2.091 million viewers (New Year’s episode, taped)

January 8 Episode: 2.032 million viewers

January 15 Episode: 2.143 million viewers

January 22 Episode: 2.142 million viewers

January 29 Episode: 2.137 million viewers (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 5 Episode: 1.841 million viewers (State of the Union competition)

February 12 Episode: 2.034 million viewers

February 19 Episode: 2.269 million viewers (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 26 Episode: 2.150 million viewers

March 5 Episode: 2.155 million viewers

March 12 Episode: 2.198 million viewers (post-Fastlane episode)

March 19 Episode: 2.208 million viewers

March 26 Episode: 2.393 million viewers

April 2 Episode: 2.141 million viewers

April 9 Episode: 2.199 million viewers (post-WrestleMania 35 episode)

April 16 Episode: 2.219 million viewers (Superstar Shakeup episode)

April 23 Episode: 2.072 million viewers

April 30 Episode: 1.833 million viewers

May 7 Episode: 1.931 million viewers

May 14 Episode: 1.827 million viewers (taped episode from London)

May 21 Episode: 1.983 million viewers (post-Money In the Bank episode)

May 28 Episode: 2.072 million viewers

June 4 Episode: 2.016 million viewers

June 11 Episode: 1.930 million viewers (post-Super ShowDown episode)

June 18 Episode: 1.859 million viewers

June 25 Episode: 1.921 million viewers (post-Stomping Grounds episode)

July 2 Episode:

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode