WWE’s Smackville event took place last night from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The show featured two championship bouts and a special musical performance from Elias.
Here’s the results from the show:
- WWE Intercontinental Championship Match – Shinsuke Nakamura (c) b. Ali – Nakamura took the win to retain his Championship
- Kevin Owens b. Elias – Elias was out for a musical performance and challenged Owens. KO then appeared and beat Elias by pinfall after hitting the Stunner
- WWE Championship Match – Kofi Kingston (c) b. Dolph Ziggler and Samoa Joe – Kingston took the pinfall win after hitting the Trouble In Paradise on Samoa Joe
.@FinnBalor is unable to compete tonight, but @AliWWE is and he's ready to take FULL ADVANTAGE of this opportunity!@AliWWE vs. @ShinsukeN for the #ICTitle RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork! #SMACKVILLE pic.twitter.com/gp41m5AN6I
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 28, 2019