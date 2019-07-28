WWE’s Smackville event took place last night from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The show featured two championship bouts and a special musical performance from Elias.

Here’s the results from the show:

  • WWE Intercontinental Championship Match – Shinsuke Nakamura (c) b. Ali – Nakamura took the win to retain his Championship
  • Kevin Owens b. Elias – Elias was out for a musical performance and challenged Owens. KO then appeared and beat Elias by pinfall after hitting the Stunner
  • WWE Championship Match – Kofi Kingston (c) b. Dolph Ziggler and Samoa Joe – Kingston took the pinfall win after hitting the Trouble In Paradise on Samoa Joe