Above is the latest episode of WWE’s Pop Question series, featuring Superstars predicting the 2019 Women’s World Cup of soccer.

The video features Dolph Ziggler, Charlotte Flair, Shelton Benjamin, AJ Styles, Big E, Noam Dar, Drew McIntyre, Tyson Kidd and The Miz.

On a related note, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter today to show support for the US team.

She wrote, “The 2019 FIFA Women’s #WorldCup is here. The Man will be watching—#AllEyesOnUS @FOXSports”

You can see The Man’s full tweet below: