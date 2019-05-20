As seen above, WWE posted backstage video from RAW of EC3, Cesaro, The Miz, Baron Corbin and RAW Tag Team Champion Zack Ryder discussing the new title that will be revealed on tonight’s show by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

We noted earlier how the title will have some sort of 24/7 rule where it can be defended at any place, any time. It’s believed that the title will be called the WWE Wild Card Title, according to F4Wonline.com. PWInsider reports that it’s expected to be called the 24/7 Title. Foley was chosen to present the title because it will be similar to the old Hardcore Title that was created for him with the 24/7 rule. WWE is also hosting tonight’s RAW from Foley’s neck of the woods.

Vince McMahon reportedly loved the idea of a Wild Card type of title when it was brought up.

Wrestling veteran Lance Storm and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross discussed the new title on Twitter this afternoon. Storm pointed out how this will make 11 titles and 14 people with titles on the main roster. Ross commented on how titles mean nothing these days.

JR wrote, “Titles have never meant less in pro wrestling at least in my career than they do now.”

