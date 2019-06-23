– The WWE Stomping Grounds Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington as Jonathan Coachman welcomes us. He’s joined by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Charly Caruso and David Otunga. The panel hypes tonight’s pay-per-view on the WWE Network and they go over the card. Booker says we will find out Baron Corbin’s Special Guest Referee for the match with WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins later on tonight. They confirm that the Triple Threat for the WWE Cruiserweight Title will happen on the Kickoff.

We get a video package on events leading to tonight’s Steel Cage match for the WWE Title. We go to Booker and Charly down in the ring with the Steel Cage lowered around it. Booker talks about what the cage matches are like and what you need to do to win. We go back to the panel and Otunga and Coach have been joined by Xavier Woods and Big E of The New Day. They make it clear that they have Kofi’s back, even though he doesn’t need help. We get a video package for tonight’s WWE Universal Title match. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Corbin, who asks why would he tell anyone who he has picked for the Special Guest Referee. Corbin knocks Rollins and says tonight he will slay The Beastslayer. We go back to the panel. Charly and Booker are back. They discuss that match and we get a promo for tonight’s SmackDown Women’s Title match.

Coach praises Ricochet and previews tonight’s match with WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe. Ricochet joins the panel now. Ricochet says this opportunity has been building and he’s excited for it. Ricochet says it’s huge for him, means everything and he’s worked hard for it, sacrificed for it. He talks about traveling the world to perfect his craft, and he’s not taking his first singles title shot for granted. He also gives Joe some props but calls him a relentless bully. Joe interrupts from backstage as the screen splits. Joe rips into Ricochet and says he will prove tonight that there are levels to this, and that Ricochet isn’t on his level. Joe promises Ricochet will see blood, but tonight won’t be his night. Joe walks off. Ricochet says we’ve heard enough talking and he will deliver his message in the ring later. The camera cuts backstage to SmackDown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan yelling at referee Charles Robinson for walking into the shot while they’re preparing for an interview. Rowan is with Bryan as he turns to the camera and rants on how the WWE tag team division is treated like a joke by the other teams. Bryan says they are not only defending the titles tonight, they’re defending an idea and trying to save the division from people like Heavy Machinery. He praises Tucker and Otis for their wrestling backgrounds, but knocks them for how they act. Rowan also says a few words before Bryan goes back to yelling. Bryan says they are trying to save the division from being a joke and the other teams should be thanking them. Bryan says they aren’t doing it for the other teams, they’re doing it for an idea, for the division and for the planet because they are The Planet’s Champions. Bryan goes on ranting and they walk off as we go back to the panel. Booker agrees with Bryan and says he knows where Bryan is coming from. Otunga also agrees. The panel talks more about tonight’s card and leads us to a video package for Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre.

Triple Threat for the WWE Cruiserweight Title: Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese

We go to the ring and Vic Joseph welcomes us to commentary. He’s joined by Aiden English and Nigel McGuinness. Akira Tozawa is out first as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Drew Gulak is out next, followed by WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese. We see fans still finding their seats in the arena.

The bell rings and Gulak immediately rocks Nese to drop him. Tozawa attacks Gulak and unloads. Nese gets back involved and Gulak ends up on the outside. Tozawa and Nese go at it now. Nese with a series of strikes to drop Tozawa for a 2 count. Nese and Tozawa trade counters. Gulak runs back in and we get a three-man German suplex that sees Nese get a close 2 count. Nese and Gulak are on the floor now. Nese with a big superkick. Tozawa lands a suicide dive and hits Nese. Tozawa runs the apron and leaps off next, taking Gulak down against the barrier. Fans pop for Tozawa as he shouts for a louder pop.

Tozawa brings Nese back in. Tozawa goes to the top and nails a missile dropkick for a close 2 count as Gulak makes the save. Tozawa sends Gulak to the floor and goes back to work on Nese. Nese rocks Tozawa on the top and brings him back down for more offense. Nese with a Gutbuster for a 2 count as Gulak makes the save again. Gulak and Nese trade holds now. Gulak suplexes Tozawa on top of Nese while he hangs upside down in the ropes. We go to a quick break.

Back from the break and Nese drops Tozawa but Gulak drops Nese. Gulak pulls Nese back into his Gu-Lock submission as fans pop. Tozawa finally comes flying in to break the hold with a senton. More back and forth between Tozawa and Gulak now. Tozawa with a hurricanrana. Tozawa powers up with Gulak on his shoulders, dropping him over the knees. Tozawa with a running low dropkick for another close 2 count. Tozawa gets dumped to the floor by Gulak as he charges. Nese charges Gulak now and drops him with a kick. Nese springboards in with a big moonsault but Tozawa breaks the pin up just in time.

Nese and Tozawa trade big chops in the middle of the ring. Tozawa finally drops Nese with a big right hand after a fake. Nese rocks Tozawa while he’s up top. Nese climbs up for a superplex but Tozawa fights him off. Tozawa rocks Nese and leaves him upside down. Gulak runs up Nese’s body and hits the superplex on Tozawa. Nese goes for a 450 but nobody is home. Gulak ends up nailing another big move on Nese but Tozawa comes right back with a Shining Wizard on Nese for a close 2 count as fans pop for them all. More back and forth between all three. Nese rocks Gulak in the corner but Tozawa rolls him for a close 2 count. Nese with a big Buckle Bomb to Tozawa for a close 2 count as Gulak leaps to break it up.

Gulak rocks Nese with elbows in the middle of the ring. Nese suplexes Gulak into the turnbuckles. Gulak rocks Nese as he charges. Nese slides out of a Torture Rack. Tozawa kicks Nese off the apron to the floor. Gulak and Tozawa tangle again. Gulak ends up hitting the Torture Rack neckbreaker on Tozawa for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE Cruiserweight Champion: Drew Gulak

– After the match, Gulak takes the title and celebrates as his music hits. Nese and Tozawa recover as we go back to the panel.

– We go back to the panel for more talk on the show. We see RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch backstage walking to the ring. That’s it for the Kickoff.

– The first-ever WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view opens with a video package.

– We’re live from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Renee Young and Corey Graves.

RAW Women’s Title Match: Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch

We go right to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to a big pop. Lacey Evans is out next. Cole shows us the Spanish and German announce teams at ringside. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome.

Fans start chanting for Becky as the bell rings. They lock up and go at it. Becky takes it to the corner and gets in Evans’ face but gets slapped. They have more words as fans chant for Becky. They go at it and Becky takes Evans to the floor for a leg lock but Evans quickly gets the bottom rope. More back and forth between the two. Becky takes Lacey from turnbuckle to turnbuckle. Becky with a springboard kick out of the corner. Becky ends up hitting a baseball slide kick while Evans is on the floor. They come back in and Evans finally turns it around with a shot to the ribs.

Lacey wraps Becky around the ring post and slams her into it over and over as the referee warns her. Fans boo Lacey as she drags Becky over for a 2 count. Lacey with more shots to the ribs now. Fans chant “you can’t wrestle!” as Evans keeps Becky down and focuses on the ribs. Evans takes Becky to the corner and kicks away at the ribs as the referee warns her. Lacey focuses on the injured left arm and the ribs, pounding on Becky while keeping her grounded. Fans try to rally for The Man.

Evans with two pin attempts while keeping Lynch grounded with elbow strikes. Becky clutches her ribs while trying to mount offense. Evans comes right back with a tackle for a pin attempt but Becky powers up out of nowhere and rocks her for a pop. Becky springboards with another kick. Evans turns it back around in the corner and looks to go for a superplex but Becky rolls her to the mat and over, going for the Disarm-Her. Evans tangles and we get a 2 count. Becky goes back for the hold but can’t get it all the way locked in as it’s broken. Becky charges but Evans sends her face-first into the turnbuckle. Evans launches herself into another big ribs shot in the corner but Becky kicks out at 2.

Evans shows off and poses but the crowd boos her. Lynch takes advantage and unloads on Evans to make the comeback. Evans with a right hand to the ribs. Becky comes right back and hits a flying forearm shot. Fans cheer for Becky as she looks to mount offense again. Becky charges into the corner and stomps away as the referee warns her. Becky with the Bexploder suplex for a close 2 count. More back and forth now as Evans keeps coming. Evans finally turns it around and levels Lynch but can’t get the 3 count. Evans shows frustration and argues with the referee.

Evans goes to the top but Becky cuts her off and sends her to the mat. Lynch immediately applies the Disarm-Her and Evans taps out as soon as it’s locked.

Winner: Becky Lynch

– After the match, Lynch takes the title and celebrates as her music hits. We go to replays. Evans looks on, leaning up against the barrier, as Becky is all smiles in the ring.

– We get a new vignette for Ali, the same one we covered from YouTube this afternoon.

– Kayla Braxton is outside of Baron Corbin’s locker room in the back. Paul Heyman comes out and has been in there meeting with Corbin. Kayla says people are speculating on Heyman being Corbin’s Special Guest Referee for tonight. She also asks about Brock Lesnar being here tonight. Heyman says the question to ask is if WWE Champion Kofi Kingston or WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins are here. Fans in the arena boo Lesnar’s name and Heyman walks off. Corbin comes walking out and creepily wonders if Kayla is hanging outside of his door for something besides an interview. Corbin says he has picked the referee tonight and it’s someone who won’t do him favors, who will call it down the middle. Corbin says he doesn’t need help beating Rollins, he just needs a shot and then if needed, he will deal with Lesnar. Corbin walks off.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Big E and Xavier Woods

We go to the ring and Tom Phillips welcomes us as Sami Zayn comes out. Kevin Owens is out next. Tom is joined by Graves and Byron Saxton. Out next comes The New Day’s Xavier Woods and Big E.