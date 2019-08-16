WWE’s SummerSlam 2019 event took place this past weekend. The show took place from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event saw Seth Rollins regain his WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in the main event.

The actual attendance was a legitimate sell out in the building. There were 13,500 fans in attendance, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. During the actual event WWE announced 16,904 fans in attendance.

The Observer also noted the estimated buys for the event. It is important to remember that whilst the WWE Network is available there are still fans who purchase on traditional PPV. Early estimates on the 2019 SummerSlam pay-per-view have the event drawing 19,600 buys on traditional pay-per-view.

The 2018 iteration of the event drew 29,900 pay-per-view buys on traditional PPV.

