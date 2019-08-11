WWE will be holding their SummerSlam 2019 event tonight from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The ‘full’ card has now been revealed by the company however plans are always subject to change. Some extra bouts could be announced as we get closer to the show tonight.

The main event will likely be Seth Rollins challenging for the WWE Universal Championship. Rollins will be looking to regain his title from the ‘Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar. Lesnar recently cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase at Extreme Rules to take the title. This will be a rematch from WrestleMania back in April.

Here’s the full card for the event.

Final WWE SummerSlam Card

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Natalya – Submission Match

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Ember Moon

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon – If Owens Loses He’s Forced To Quit WWE

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Ricochet

Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus

Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak vs. Oney Lorcan

Make sure to joins us later tonight for live coverage and match recaps, from this latest pay-per-view event held by WWE.