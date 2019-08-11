– The 2019 WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada as Jonathan Coachman welcomes us. We see fans filing into the arena. Coach is joined by Charly Caruso, David Otunga and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix on the panel.

The panel runs down tonight’s card. We go to ringside with Sam Roberts and JBL. They lead us to a video package on Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. We go back to the panel and The Miz has joined them. Miz talks about Ziggler and Goldberg, and looks forward to getting Ziggler in the ring on tomorrow’s RAW. Miz says it’s important to respect the Legends who paved the way. Miz goes on and predicts we will see a Spear and a Jackhammer. Miz stays on the panel as Coach brings up Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. We get a video package for that match.

The panel discusses tonight’s WWE Title match. We go to JBL and Roberts at ringside. JBL praises Kofi and says this match could steal the show. They go on and JBL says this could be a career-defining moment for Kofi if he wins. We get a video for Charlotte Flair vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Flair now. Flair cuts a promo on Stratus and says she will bow to The Queen tonight. Coach brings up The Fiend vs. Finn Balor and we get a video package on the Firefly Fun House. Sam and JBL discuss the match next. We go back to the panel and they also discuss Bray Wyatt and Balor, as WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley joins the panel to give his expertise on the bizarre build-up to the match. The panel goes over tonight’s three Kickoff matches now. Coach leads us to a video package on Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon.

Kayla is backstage with Owens. He talks about fighting for his career tonight and says he put his career on the line because he knew he could get Shane in the ring if he did, and that’s all he needs. We go back to JBL and Sam. JBL says this will be an awesome match for him. We go back to the panel. The Network has had a lot of audio/video technical difficulties today already. Coach shows us how the arena is starting to fill up. We go backstage to Finn Balor when The OC walks up – RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles. They talk about AJ taking care of Ricochet tonight. AJ brings up Balor vs. The Fiend and offers their help. AJ says if Balor wants The OC’s help, just say when. They tease him with “too sweets” as they back out of the locker room and Balor looks on.

We get a video package on Ricochet vs. Styles. JBL and Sam discuss the match, as does the panel. Coach leads us to a video package on the recent mystery attacks on Roman Reigns. The panel discusses the storyline and a possible reveal. Coach sends us to ringside.

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Oney Lorcan vs. Drew Gulak

We go ringside to Vic Joseph, Aiden English and Nigel McGuinness. Out first comes Oney Lorcan. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak is out next.

The bell rings and Gulak immediately dropkicks Lorcan into the corner. They tangle and Lorcan goes for the first pin attempt. They break and face off as the crowd pops. They tangle some more and trade holds. Lorcan goes to the corner and unloads with chops, stunning Gulak. Lorcan with a clothesline into the corner. Gulak comes back with a corner clothesline of his own. Gulak scoops Lorcan and slams him into the ropes for a 2 count. We go to a break.

Back from the break and Gulak keeps Lorcan grounded for another pin attempt. Lorcan fights up and out. They end up on the floor with Lorcan beating Gulak around. Lorcan brings it back into the ring but Gulak catches him in the Gu-Lock. Lorcan struggles but Gulak tightens it. Lorcan finally fights out and gets the bottom rope.

Gulak avoids the half & half from Lorcan. They tangle some more and Gulak fights Lorcan off with back elbows. They collide with double clotheslines and both go down in the middle of the ring. More back and forth on the mat as they trade holds and strikes. Lorcan with a close 2 count as the crowd pops. Lorcan smacks Gulak a few times while holding him by the face. Lorcan charges a few times but can’t get the submission locked. Lorcan rocks Gulak and drops him with a big uppercut. Lorcan gets fired up for a pop from the crowd.

Gulak hangs on to the apron cover and brings it up as Lorcan tries to control him. Lorcan stomps. Gulak reaches up from the mat with a big right hand to the throat while the referee has his back turned. Gulak follows up with the Cyclone Crash for the pin to retain.

Winner: Drew Gulak

– After the match, Gulak takes the title and stands tall as Lorcan recovers. We go to replays. Gulak continues the celebration as his music hits.

– We go back to the panel as Coach welcomes us to the second hour. He’s joined by Charly Caruso and WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler and Booker T. Drake Maverick interrupts and has flyers looking for WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth. He looks into the camera and sends a message to wife Renee Michelle, telling her he will bring the title home to her. We see Carmella and Truth hiding at the front of the Kickoff table. Drake doesn’t see them and leaves, asking anyone to notify him if they see Truth. Truth gets it confused, thinking he’s been watching WWE NXT “Takeover: Toronto 2019” today. Drake returns to the table with a referee. Truth tosses popcorn at him. Drake chases Truth around the table and Carmella trips him. Truth runs away with Carmella on his back. Drake and the referee follow.

The panel leads us to a video package on Natalya vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Natalya now. Natalya promises to lock Lynch in the Sharpshooter and leave with the title. The panel talks about the match and Coach sends us back to the ring.

Buddy Murphy vs. Apollo Crews

We go ringside to Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and Becky Lynch. Apollo Crews makes his way out first. Buddy Murphy is out next for his first match as a member of the SmackDown roster.

The bell rings and Murphy immediately delivers a big flying knee to the face for a close 2 count. Murphy stomps away in the corner now. The referee backs him off. Murphy keeps control and kicks Crews in the back for another 2 count. Murphy keeps working on Crews while he’s down but he can’t get the 3 count.

Murphy keeps Crews grounded now. Crews fights up and out. They run the ropes and collide in the middle with crossbody attempts. Both go down. They get up and Crews hits an enziguri. Crews gets the upperhand in an exchange and drops Murphy again. Crews kips up and delivers more offense. Murphy blocks an Olympic Slam and comes out of the corner but Crews catches him in a Samoan Drop. Crews follows up with a standing moonsault for a 2 count.

Crews plays to the crowd and looks to put Murphy away but Murphy slides out of a move. Murphy with big shots in the corner now. Murphy with a running powerbomb from the corner but Crews kicks out at 2. They trade strikes in the middle of the ring now. Murphy unloads but gets caught with a knee. Murphy comes back with a bigger knee. Crews counters and rolls Murphy up for a 2 count. Crews sends Murphy to the floor and kicks him from the apron. Murphy dodges a moonsault from the apron and sends Crews into the steel ring steps. Murphy runs the ropes now and leaps out, taking Crews down on the floor for another pop.

Rowan suddenly runs down and drops Murphy at ringside for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Buddy Murphy

– After the bell, Rowan sends Murphy into the barrier a few times and continues to destroy him. Rowan launches Murphy to the floor and then runs over him after charging. The referee warns Rowan as he drags Murphy over to the ring post. Rowan powerbombs Murphy into the ring post now as the crowd pops. Rowan tells Murphy to keep his name out of his mouth. We see Daniel Bryan watching backstage. Rowan backs up the ramp as Murphy recovers at ringside, clutching his ribs.

– Back from a break and Elias is in the ring with a guitar. Elias mentions being busy in Toronto all week and seeing the people but he wasn’t impressed. Elias begins performing his latest song, which takes more shots at the people of Toronto. The music suddenly hits and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Edge to a huge pop. Edge hits the ring and stares Elias down. Elias charges and Edge lays him out with a big Spear. Edge hits the corner to pose for fans as his music starts back up. Edge makes his exit, greeting fans at ringside, as Elias recovers.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Back from a break and w go to the ring as Tom Phillips is at ringside with Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Out first are the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Bliss is wearing Buzz Lightyear gear tonight. The IIconics are out next. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay cut promos on how they’re here to take back what is theirs, and how they are the future and the future is IIconic.

Kay starts off with Bliss and they go at it. Kay drops Bliss but gets tripped. Bliss dropkicks Kay and takes down Royce as she comes in. They go in and in comes Cross off a tag. Cross goes to work on Royce and hits a crossbody from the top. Royce kicks out at 2. The IIconics turn it around and keep Cross grounded now, taking turns on her. Royce drops Cross again and tags in Kay for the double team.

Kay talks trash to Bliss while keeping Cross grounded in a hold. Cross fights up but Kay slams her for another close 2 count. Royce tags back in for another double team. Royce works Cross around the ring now as Bliss looks on, waiting for the tag. Cross with a jawbreaker out of nowhere. Royce stops Cross from reaching Bliss. Cross ducks but then collides with Royce as they both go for the same move. They both go down. Kay and Bliss tag in at the same time.

Bliss unloads on Kay and drops double knees in the center of the ring. Bliss with the back flip and then tosses Royce out of the ring. Bliss turns around to a big boot from Kay. Cross breaks the pin up just in time. Royce tags in and they go to double team Bliss but she blocks it. Cross jumps on Kay’s back and they tumble to the floor. Royce misses a kick to Bliss. Royce drops Bliss with a modified Stunner for a close 2 count. Royce throws a fit at the 2 count now.

Bliss rocks Royce in the corner with a big right hand. Bliss goes to the top as fans cheer her on. Kay tries to stop her but Cross pulls Kay to the floor. Bliss nails Twisted Bliss and covers for the pin retain while Cross keeps Kay from running in.

Winners: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

– After the match, Bliss and Cross stand tall with the titles as Bliss’ music hits. We go to replays. Cross and Bliss celebrate as The IIconics back up the ramp.

– We go back to the panel for a rundown of tonight’s card. We get a video package for Seth Rollins vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The panel then discusses the main event and if Rollins can get the job done. Coach goes over a few more of tonight’s matches and that’s it for the pre-show.

– The 2019 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view opens up with a video package, featuring “Show Em Who We Are” by Hill Harris.

– We’re live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada as the pyro goes off on the stage. Michael Cole welcomes us to the biggest party of the summer as we get a shot of the sold-out crowd. Cole is joined at ringside by Renee Young and Corey Graves. Cole leads us to a video package for our opener.

Submission Match for the RAW Women’s Title: Natalya vs. Becky Lynch

We come back from the video and out first comes RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Fans chant for Becky as she waits for the challenger. Out next comes Natalya to a home country pop. She carries the Canadian flag to the ring, and stops to give it to a female fan at ringside. Cole introduces the Spanish and German announce teams at ringside. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome to start.

The bell rings and fans chant for Becky as they meet in the middle of the ring. They have words and Becky slaps Natalya in the mouth. Becky keeps talking. Natalya slaps back. Lynch rams Natalya into the corner and unloads with strikes. Lynch stomps away and plays to the crowd for a pop. Natalya unloads coming out of the corner, taking Becky down. Natalya goes into the corner but Becky turns it around. Becky with uppercuts and a kick in the corner.

Lynch with a springboard kick in the corner. Lynch with an overhead suplex to bring it out of the corner. Fans chant for Becky as she keeps control. Lynch with a suplex into an armbar but Natalya blocks the submission. Lynch goes for the triangle but Natalya powers up and slams Lynch to the mat, but the hold is still locked in some. Natalya gets the ropes but they don’t break under the rules. Natalya powers up again for a powerbomb but Becky takes her down and applies a leg submission. Natalya reverses but Becky keeps fighting. They go to the apron as Lynch goes for a guillotine. Natalya rams Lynch back into the barrier to break it.

Natalya launches Becky into the barrier again. Fans pop for Natalya as she stands tall. Natalya with a knee against the barrier. Lynch sells the leg injury as Natalya works her over on the ground. Natalya brings it back into the ring and kicks Lynch’s leg out. Natalya plays to the crowd for another pop. Natalya unloads in the corner again, focusing on the knee and talking trash.

Natalya keeps control and tosses Lynch leg-first into the ropes. Fans do dueling chants as Lynch looks to make a comeback. Natalya catches a kick from the apron and hangs Lynch up on the second rope by her hurt leg. Natalya sends Lynch into the ring post now. Natalya applies a Sharpshooter from the second turnbuckle now. Becky screams out as the referee checks on her.

Lynch hangs on to the ring post and finally breaks the hold, falling down to the floor. Natalya follows. Becky counters and sends Natalya face-first into the announce table. Lynch sends Natalya into the steel ring steps at ringside. Lynch recovers as the referee checks on Natalya. We get dueling chants as Lynch brings it back into the ring. Lynch goes to the top but Natalya climbs up and cuts her off. Natalya hits the superplex but they’re both down now. Natalya gets up first but Becky kicks her away twice. Natalya with a boot. Natalya runs over the back of Becky but misses the basement dropkick. Lynch applies a Sharpshooter of her own in the middle of the ring now as some fans respond with a mixed reaction.

Natalya crawls for the corner and sends Lynch head-first into the turnbuckles, breaking the Sharpshooter. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Lynch turns it around in the corner. Natalya catches a kick and drops Lynch. Natalya applies Becky’s Disarm Her submission now as fans pop. Lynch rolls out of the hold but Natalya applies it again. Lynch gets out again and goes for a Sharpshooter but Natalya kicks her back. Natalya applies a Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring now. Lynch crawls for the ropes but Natalya pulls her back to the middle of the ring. Lynch gets the rope and crawls under, trying to make it to the floor. Natalya pulls Lynch back and re-positions but Lynch blocks the Sharpshooter. Becky applies the Disarm Her and pulls back as Natalya yells out. The referee checks on her. Natalya finally taps for the finish.

Winner: Becky Lynch

– After the match, Lynch slowly recovers and takes the title, raising it in the air as her music hits. Lynch limps around and says some words to Natalya before raising the title again. Fans in the arena hold up a bunch of “The Man” paper signs as the celebration continues. Lynch exits the ring as the referee checks on Natalya.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. She talks about how she thrives under pressure and with the brightest spotlight. Trish goes on about how important the female Superstars from her time are, despite what Charlotte Flair has said. Status says she will prove that Flair can’t walk a mile in her boots, and if Flair is The Queen, then Trish is The Queen of Queens.

– Cole sends us to a video package for the next match.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Bill Goldberg

We go to the ring and out first comes Dolph Ziggler. He takes the mic and says he’s the best thing to happen to this show, to happen to WWE, and to happen to pro wrestling. Ziggler says Legends come and they go, but he’s always here stealing the show. Ziggler says he would be surprised if Goldberg even shows up tonight. Ziggler goes on ranting about Goldberg and dares anyone who has the guts… the music interrupts and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg as fans chant his name.

The camera cuts backstage to security knocking on Goldberg’s locker room door. He appears and marches through the backstage area as Ziggler walks around at ringside. Goldberg appears on the stage as the trademark pyro goes off. Goldberg hits the ring and faces off with Ziggler. The bell rings and fans continue to chant his name.

Goldberg looks around and takes in the chants. They meet in the middle of the ring and stare each other down. Ziggler superkicks Goldberg out of nowhere and drops him but Goldberg kicks out at 1. Goldberg gets up and eats another superkick but immediately kicks out.

Ziggler screams at Goldberg to get up again. Goldberg gets up and hits a huge Spear on Ziggler. Goldberg stands tall over Ziggler in the middle of the ring and calls for the finish. Fans start chanting his name again. Goldberg delivers a Jackhammer in the middle of the ring and covers for the easy win.

Winner: Goldberg

– After the match, Goldberg stands tall and has his arm raised as the music hits. Goldberg hits the corner to pose as fans chant his name. We go to replays. Goldberg marches up the ramp and turns around to bow for the fans. Ziggler, still on the mat, takes the mic and starts talking trash. Ziggler says that was like getting hit by a little baby and Goldberg doesn’t have the guts to fight him man to man. Goldberg marches back to the ring. Goldberg enters as Ziggler slowly gets up to his feet. Ziggler stumbles around and Goldberg delivers another Spear. The music starts back up as Goldberg looks down at Ziggler. Ziggler stumbles back to his feet as Goldberg leaves the ring again. We get another replay. Goldberg heads to the back as Ziggler calls for another mic. Ziggler says anybody can get lucky twice, calling Goldberg an idiot. Ziggler says he knew Goldberg didn’t have the balls to face him man to man, he never did and that’s why he was a laughing stock in this business, and Ziggler is the best. Ziggler says he will never be defeated, he will never stay down, he’s the best thing going today. Goldberg’s music hits again and here he comes back to the ring. Goldberg runs into the ring and smacks the mic out of Ziggler’s hand. Goldberg lifts Ziggler from the mat and slaps him around a bit. Goldberg leaves Ziggler barely standing and hits the ropes to deliver one final huge Spear to Ziggler. Goldberg makes his exit once again as the music hits. We get another replay as Goldberg leaves.

– The New Day is backstage. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Xavier Woods and Big E say they got WWE Champion Kofi Kingston a big name from Toronto, Drake, but it’s not Drake the famous rapper, it’s Drake Maverick dressed like a rapper. Drake does some comedy and leaves. Kofi gets hyped up about how he will teach Randy Orton a lesson and retain the WWE Title later tonight. Woods and Big E are just as hyped up.

– Cole leads us to a video package for the next match.

WWE United States Title Match: Ricochet vs. AJ Styles

We go to the ring and out first comes Ricochet. Cole introduces the international announce teams next. We see Carmella and WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth in disguise as one of the teams. The rest of the international announce teams are introduced before we see Drake Maverick and a referee looking for Truth and Carmella. We go back to the ring as Ricochet waits. Out next comes The OC – WWE United States Champion AJ Styles with RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

The bell rings and hey go at it in the middle of the ring. Ricochet ends up sending AJ out. Ricochet goes to leap but puts on the brakes because of Gallows and Anderson. Ricochet leaps off the apron, off the shoulders of Gallows and Anderson, then takes AJ down on the floor for a pop. Ricochet brings it back into the ring and misses in the corner as AJ takes his leg out.

AJ goes to work on Ricochet in the corner now, focusing on the leg. Fans do dueling chants. Ricochet fights back with forearms but AJ kicks the hurt leg out. AJ takes his time and works on the leg and the knee while Gallows and Anderson look on from ringside. Ricochet finally gets an opening with a big shot to the mouth. They go at it and Ricochet takes AJ down. AJ sends Ricochet to the apron but Ricochet delivers a big kick to the face. Ricochet springboards in with one leg and nails a clothesline for a 2 count. Ricochet with more offense and a running Shooting Star Press but he can’t get the 3 count. Ricochet drops AJ with a knee. Ricochet counters AJ in the corner and rolls him up for a 2 count. AJ goes right back to the bad leg and Ricochet clutches it in pain.

More back and forth between the two. AJ drops Ricochet’s neck over his knee but Ricochet still kicks out. AJ shows some frustration now. Ricochet comes back with a big thrust in the corner. AJ charges but Ricochet sends him to the apron. Ricochet unloads in the corner now. Ricochet runs into a boot to the chest in the corner now. Ricochet kicks AJ back and his knee goes out. Ricochet manages to drop AJ with an enziguri for a 2 count.

Fans try to Rally for Ricochet. Ricochet’s knee goes out again and AJ catches him in the Calf Crusher. Ricochet gets out and breaks free. Ricochet with an Anaconda Vice on AJ. AJ breaks the hold. More back and forth now. Ricochet drives AJ into the mat with a twisting suplex but AJ kicks out at 2. Ricochet goes to the apron and kicks away Anderson. Ricochet flies out and takes Gallows down on the floor.

Ricochet goes back to the top but AJ cuts him off. AJ climbs up but Ricochet fights him off, sending him to the mat. Ricochet kicks Anderson off the apron as he charges again. Ricochet goes for the corkscrew from the top but AJ immediately catches him in a Styles Clash and hits it for the pin to retain.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ takes the title and raises it in the air as his music hits. Gallows and Anderson hit the ring and The OC stands tall as we go to replays. Ricochet stumble to his feet as The OC looks on. AJ nods and Gallows grabs Ricochet. Gallows and Anderson drop Ricochet again with a Magic Killer. The OC stands tall over Ricochet and pose as AJ’s music hits again. They raise their titles as the referee checks on Ricochet. The OC finally exits the ring.

– WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits are backstage. They talk about being at their first SummerSlam and mention WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg dominating earlier. Angelo Dawkins still has a thing for WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appears and dances around with Dawkins and Montez Ford. The segment ends with the party just beginning between The Nature Boy and The Street Profits.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Ember Moon vs. Bayley

Back from a break and out comes Ember Moon for the next match. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley is out next for another pop from the crowd. We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton before the bell.

They lock up and go at it with Bayley taking Moon down first. They tangle and trade holds. Bayley gets the upperhand again. Moon takes Bayley right back down. Moon with big kicks now. Bayley keeps control and takes Moon back to the mat. Moon turns it around and hits a crossbody for a 2 count. Moon with knees to the gut now. Moon dropkicks Bayley under the bottom rope. Moon drops down onto Bayley for another 2 count.

Moon with a knee to the back. Moon bends Bayley with a bow & arrow submission as the referee checks on the champ. Bayley fights up but Moon knees her again. Bayley goes to drop Moon over the middle rope but it’s blocked. Bayley ends up avoiding a crossbody. Bayley with a big knee and a clothesline for a close 2 count. Bayley goes on and hits a superplex for a 2 count. Bayley drops Moon in the corner and unloads with stomps as the referee warns her. Bayley ends up on the apron but Moon rocks her with a kick and a right hand. Bayley catches Moon with a headlock over the middle rope. Bayley keeps fighting and drops Moon over the middle turnbuckle in the corner. Bayley takes Moon to the top and turns her upside down in the Tree of Woe. Bayley charges and springboards with an elbow drop for a 2 count in the corner.

Bayley keeps control and applies an inverted modified Boston Crab now. Moon breaks it with a shot to Bayley’s leg. Moon launches Bayley into the ropes. Bayley comes right back with an elbow to the back of the head. Moon blocks a clothesline and delivers a superkick to drop Bayley. Bayley goes to the floor for a breather as the referee counts. Moon runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Bayley meets her at the ropes with a big forearm. Bayley brings it back in and goes to the top. Moon gets up and cuts her off. Moon climbs up and hits a big hurricanrana. Moon immediately follows up with knees to the face for another close 2 count. Moon shows some frustration now.

Moon blocks the Bayley-to-Belly suplex and fights the champion off. Bayley gets pulled into a powerbomb from the top but Moon can only get the 2 count. Moon kicks Bayley back. Moon goes to the top but Bayley climbs up to cut her off. Bayley hits a big Bayley-to-Belly suplex from the top and covers for the pin to retain.

Winner: Bayley

– After the match, Bayley recovers and takes the title as her music hits. Bayley’s celebration begins as Moon recovers.

– Back from a break and Tom leads us to a video package for the next match.

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon

Kevin Owens will quit WWE if he loses this match, per the stipulation. We go to the ring and out first comes Shane McMahon. Shane has Hamilton give him a special introduction. Kevin Owens is out next.

The bell rings and fans start loudly cheering for Owens. Shane stalls some and fans boo. Shane goes to ringside and grabs a mic. Shane says to ensure that this is a fair contest, called right down the line, it’s time to introduce the special Guest Enforcer – Elias. The bell rings and Shane goes outside. Owens follows but Elias gets in his way. They ave words as Shane looks on from the ring. Owens returns to the ring before getting counted out.

Owens looks to lock it up but Shane retreats to the floor for more boos. Owens follows but Elias trips him as he chases Shane. Owens gets in Elias’ face and they have words. Owens returns to the ring before he’s counted out. Shane attacks Owens and unloads in the corner. Owens drops Shane in the corner and hits a corner cannonball. Shane gets sent to the floor. Owens runs the ropes for a dive but he puts on the brakes when Elias appears between them. Shane takes advantage and hits Owens from the floor, then launches him off the apron and into the barrier.

The referee counts Owens out as Elias stares him down. Owens makes it back in just before the 10 count. Shane works Owens over while he’s down. A “Shane you suck!” chant breaks out as Shane unloads on Owens against the ropes. Owens fights back but Shane hits him with knees in the corner. Shane with a side-Russian leg sweep and a 2 count. A “you can’t wrestle!” chant starts up as Shane hits Owens with more strikes.

Shane ends up blocking a Pop-Up Powerbomb attempt. Shane then drops Owens with a big DDT but Owens kicks out at 2. The Canadian fans boo as Shane goes for the Sharpshooter. Owens blocks it and delivers a Pop-Up Powerbomb. Owens holds it for the pin but Elias distracts the referee from the apron. Owens yells at Elias. Shane rolls Owens up from behind for a 2 count. Owens comes right back and clotheslines Shane. Elias slides a steel chair into the ring. Owens picks it up and the referee warns him. Shane crawls at Owens, trying to bait him into a chair shot. Owens thinks about it but the referee warns him. Shane slaps Owens. Owens goes to swing the chair but stops and throws it down. Elias jumps on the apron and Owens yells at him. Shane charges but Owens ducks, causing Shane to knock Elias off. Owens superkicks Shane back. Owens goes to the top and hits a big senton on Shane. Owens goes back to the top and hits a Frogsplash. Elias pulls the referee out of the ring right before the 3 count. Fans boo.

Owens hits a big cannonball from the ring, taking down the referee and Elias on the floor. Owens brings it back into the ring and grabs the chair after fans cheer for him to. Owens readies but Elias pulls him out of the ring. Owens decks Elias back. Owens with a chair into Elias’ gut, then several chair shots over the back of Elias. Owens unloads on Elias with the chair now, stopping to yell out for a pop. Owens tosses Elias over into the timekeeper’s area.

Owens returns toot he ring and goes to swing the chair but the referee comes back in and he stop the swing just in time. The referee turns to put the chair out of the ring and Owens takes advantage, kicking Shane below the belt. Owens kicks Shane again and drops him with the Stunner for the pin to keep his job.

Winner: Kevin Owens

– After the match, fans cheer him on as Owens stands tall and his music hits. Owens hits the corners to pose as we go to replays. Owens takes in the crowd and poses in the corner some more. Shane is still down on the mat. Elias makes his exit and marches up the ramp.

– Tom shows us the recent happenings in the Roman Reigns storyline. We also see how Rowan attacked Buddy Murphy during the Kickoff pre-show.

Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus

We go to the ring and out first comes Charlotte Flair. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is out next to a big hometown pop.

The bell ring s and they stare each other down. They tangle and shove each other some, in and out of the corner. They break and have more words. They go at it again, unloading on each other. Trish sends Flair across the ring. Flair takes Trish down and goes for the Figure Four but Trish kicks her away. Trish plays to the crowd as a “you still got it!” chant starts up. Flair with a big kick to the gut. Trish counters a move and sends Flair out through the ropes to the floor. Trish kicks through the ropes. Trish leaps off the apron and tackles Flair on the floor, mounting her with more offense.

Flair uses the steps to drop Trish on the floor and show off some. Flair launches Trish into the barrier now. The referee counts but Flair brings it back into the ring, kicking Trish in the gut. Flair works Trish around the ring now before grounding her on the mat with a knee to the back. Flair with a big overhead throw and a kip up. Flair mocks Trish to the crowd. Flair boots Trish around and talks trash, telling her to get up. Flair uses the ropes and chokes Trish as the referee counts.

Flair plays to the crowd about how easy this is. Flair goes for a side slam but Trish turns it into a 2 count. Flair comes right back with a big right hand. Flair drops a knee to Trish’s back. Flair continues to take her time and punish Trish, pushing her around and talking trash on the mat now. Flair mocks Trish some more and rubs it into the crowd. Flair disrespects Trish in the corner and works her over. Trish tackles Flair out of the corner and unloads out of nowhere. Trish mounts Flair in the corner with strikes. Flair sends Trish to the apron and knocks her off with a huge running boot to the face. The referee counts but Flair breaks it by holding the ropes open. The referee counts again. Trish comes in and Flair unloads with knees and strikes to the head.

Flair goes to the top for the moonsault but she misses as Trish moves. Trish drops Flair face-first. Trish gets up and slaps Flair. Flair with a big boot to the knee. Flair slaps Trish and talks more trash. Trish counters and unloads on Flair with chops. Trish licks her hands and delivers another big chop to the chest. Trish runs into a big boot in the corner. Flair goes to the second rope but Trish catches her with a scissors headstand. Flair counters that but Trish pulls herself to the top and they trade shots up high. Flair goes for a huge powerbomb from the top but Trish turns it into a big hurricanrana from up high. Flair still kicks out at 2.

Flair ducks a Chick Kick. They tangle and Flair levels Trish with a big boot but Trish still kicks out at 2. Flair starts delivering knees and working on the legs of Trish now, keeping her down. Flair goes for the Figure Four now but Trish blocks it and rolls her into a 2 count. Trish catches Flair in a Figure Four of her own now. Trish bridges into Flair’s Figure Eight as the crowd pops and the referee checks on everything. The hold is broken and Flair makes it to the bottom rope as fans boo.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Flair goes for a Spear but hits the corner as Trish moves. Trish comes back with Stratusfaction but Flair still kicks out at 2. More “this is awesome!” chants now. Flair and Trish trade big shots from their knees, fighting up to their feet. Trish unloads with chops. Trish tackles Flair for a jackknife cover and a 2 count. Trish comes back with a Chick Kick for a close 2 count. Trish shows some frustration now. Trish waits for Flair to get back up, looking to put her away. Flair turns around and hits a big boot to the face. Flair applies the Figure Four in the middle of the ring.

Flair keeps the hold locked in and starts to bridge into the Figure Eight. Trish taps out for the finish.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

– After the match, Flair immediately has her arm raised as the music hits. Flair looks down at Trish and stands over her. We go to replays. Flair exits the ring and marches up the ramp while smiling. The music stops while Trish is still down on the mat, watching Flair leave. A “thank you Trish!” chant starts up. Trish recovers as fans cheer her on. She stands tall and points out at the hometown crowd. Trish climbs the turnbuckles and poses. She goes to another corner and continue playing to the crowd as they cheer her on. Trish goes to exit the ring but stops and hits the final corner as her music starts up. She heads up the ramp with the referee, stopping to look back at the crowd for another pop. Trish takes a bow and heads to the back.

– Seth Rollins is backstage warming up when WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart appears. Fans in the arena pop. Bret gives Rollins some encouragement and says he will be watching.

– Tom leads us to a video package for the next match.

WWE Title Match: Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston

We go to the ring and out first comes Randy Orton. Out next is The New Day – WWE Champion Kofi Kingston with SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods. They’re all tossing pancakes out. Big E and Woods walk down the ramp with Kofi but head to the back. We get formal ring introductions before the match.

Orton and Kofi meet in the middle of the ring. Orton offers a pancake but Kofi slaps it away and talks more trash. They shove each other and go at it. Orton takes it to the corner but the referee gets in between them. Orton tosses the pancake at Kofi as fans do dueling chants now. They lock back up and go to the corner. Orton with a headbutt and an uppercut, and another. Another headbutt. Kofi ends up dropping Orton out of the corner. Kofi keeps control and fans clap for him. Kofi comes off the top with a big right hand. Kofi yells at Orton to get his ass up. Kofi with more strikes into the corner. Kofi unloads in the corner as the referee warns him. Orton with a thumb to the eye to stop it.

Kofi goes to the top but Orton knocks him out of the air, to the floor. Orton keeps control and slams Kofi on top of the announce table. The referee counts as Orton stands over Kofi. Orton brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Orton brings it back into the ring as Kofi’s family looks on from ringside. Orton sends Kofi back to the floor. Kofi dodges a shot into the steel steps and comes right back to drop Orton in front of the announce tables. Orton ends up turning it back around on the outside and slamming Kofi on top of the announce table.

Orton with an uppercut against the announce table, and another. Orton brings it back into the ring for a close 2 count. Orton takes Kofi into the corner and takes him to the top. Orton with right hands in the corner. Orton climbs up for a superplex but Kofi resists. Orton with another headbutt. Orton tries for the superplex again but Kofi holds on. Kofi pounds on Orton and knocks him to the mat. Kofi jumps and hits a big tornado DDT. Kofi is slow to make the cover and Orton kicks out at 2.

Orton gets up but Kofi chops him back down. Kofi waits and drops Orton with another big chop as he gets up. Kofi dropkicks Orton. Kofi hits the ropes and drops Orton with a big clothesline. Kofi gets hyped up and nails the Boom Drop in the middle of the ring. Kofi plays to the crowd and waits for Orton to get back up. Kofi goes for Trouble In Paradise but Orton counters with a backbreaker. Orton covers for a 2 count. Orton mocks Kofi to the crowd. Orton goes for the draping DDT from the second rope but Kofi sends Orton out of the ring to the floor. Kofi climbs to the top and leaps out to the floor, taking Orton out with a big back splash. Kofi brings Orton back into the ring. Kofi goes to the top and hits a huge Frogsplash for a close 2 count.

Orton pushes Kofi into the corner but runs into a boot to the face. Orton comes right back and hits the draping DDT. Orton stands tall and looks out at the crowd before dropping to the mat to stalk Kofi. Orton waits for Kofi to get up.

Kofi blocks the RKO and backslides Orton for 2. Kofi goes for Trouble In Paradise. More back and forth now. Kofi goes to the top and flies at Orton but Orton catches him in mid-air with a massive RKO. Orton smiles but waits too long to go for the pin as Kofi rolls out to the floor. Orton grabs Kofi right in front of his family as his kids look on. Orton stares at the kids. Kofi sees this and snaps and unloads on Orton as the referee calls for the bell.

Double Count Out

– After the count out, Kofi continues snapping and beating on Orton, sending him into the barrier and the steps. Fans chant “bullshit!” at the finish. Kofi goes under the ring and brings a kendo stick out. Kofi unloads on Orton with the stick now, beating him around the ring. Kofi beats Orton back into the ring as the referee tries to stop him. Kofi unloads with more kendo stick shots in the ring as his family watches. Kofi waits for Orton to get up and drops him with Trouble In Paradise. Fans boo some more but Kofi’s music starts up. Kofi raises the title in the air as the referee checks on Orton. Kofi hits the corners to pose, raising the WWE Title. Kofi exits the ring and speaks to his wife and kids before heading to the back.

– Cole leads us to a video package for the next match.

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor

We go to the ring and out comes Finn Balor first. Balor waits until the Firefly Funhouse intro starts up. This quickly goes into a darker entrance. The screen flashes “LET”… “HIM”… “IN” and then Wyatt appears on the stage, as The Fiend. The Fiend marches to the ring with new music. The arena lights up with phones. The Fiend is carrying Wyatt’s lantern but it has a mold of Wyatt’s head around it, so the lantern is inside Wyatt’s head. The Fiend places the head on the apron, facing the ramp. The Fiend enters the ring and yells out. He hits the corner to wait as the lights continue to flash. The lights come on and The Fiend is staring Balor down from the corner. Balor is on the outside. Fans chant “holy shit!” now.

They lock up and The Fiend slams Balor down by his neck. The Fiend stomps and takes his jacket off. Wyatt stomps again and sends Balor into the ropes, knocking him down with a headbutt. Wyatt takes Balor to the corner and works him off. Fans chant “Yowie! Wowie!” now. Balor fights from the corner but Wyatt whips him across the ring. Wyatt turns upside down and stops Balor in his tracks. Balor charges but The Fiend locks him up and slams him to the mat.

Wyatt grabs Balor in the middle of the ring while Balor is on his knees, and snaps his neck. Balor falls to the mat. Wyatt delivers a big Uranage. Wyatt gets down in Balor’s face, crawling over and then back. Wyatt stops and looks down at his own hands. Wyatt backs into the corner and acts like he’s hearing voices in his head or something. Wyatt grabs Balor and goes for Sister Abigail but Balor slides out and hits a Slingblade. Balor dropkicks Wyatt and unloads with strikes. Balor tackles Wyatt and stomps.

Balor with more offense as Wyatt goes down. Balor goes to the top for Coup de Grace but Wyatt catches him in the Mandible Claw on the way down. Balor goes out and Wyatt pins him for the three count, still with the Claw applied.

Winner: The Fiend

– After the match, The Fiend poses on his knees as the lights start flashing and the music hits again. The lights go all the way out and we hear Wyatt laughing. A light shows The Fiend standing tall until he just disappears. The lights come back on and we see the referee checking on Balor. Fans chant “that was awesome!” now.

– Cole leads us to a video package for tonight’s main event.

WWE Universal Title Match: Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar

We go to the ring and out first comes Seth Rollins for tonight’s main event. His ribs are still taped up. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is out next with Paul Heyman. Rome does formal ring introductions before the match. Heyman interrupts Rome and does his own introduction for his client.

Fans chant for Suplex City as the bell rings. They go right at it and Lesnar drops Rollins, going for the ribs. Lesnar carries Rollins across the ring and rams him back into the corner. Lesnar with big shoulder thrusts in the corner as the referee warns him. Rollins fires back with a kick to the jaw. Lesnar grabs Rollins for a German but Rollins lands on his feet. Rollins comes right back with a Stomp for a close 2 count as the crowd goes wild.

Lesnar rolls to the floor for a breather. Rollins leaps off the apron with a knee to the face, dropping Lesnar on the floor. Rollins brings it back in and lands on his feet after Lesnar goes for another German after blocking a kick from Rollins. Rollins brings Lesnar down with more kicks. Rollins charges but Lesnar catches him and hits a big F5. Heyman screams at Lesnar, who is also stunned. Fans chant “this is awesome!” already.

Lesnar picks Rollins up by the tape around his ribs and swings him around the ring with ease. Lesnar dumps Rollins and decks him. Lesnar calls Rollins a bitch and delivers the first German. Lesnar holds it and hits another. Lesnar picks Rollins up for a third straight German suplex, dumping Rollins on his head.

Lesnar stalks Rollins to the floor and hits a German on the outside. Lesnar screams out for a pop from the crowd. Lesnar brings it back in and nails another German as Heyman smirks at ringside. Lesnar bounces around and looks down at Rollins, who goes to the floor for a breather. Lesnar follows and goes for a F5 into the ring post but Rollins slides out. Rollins sends Lesnar into the ring post twice. Rollins brings Lesnar back into the ring. Rollins springboards from the apron and drops Lesnar with a knee to the face. Rollins goes to the top for another knee but he misses as Lesnar side-steps. Lesnar launches Rollins with another big German.

Fans do dueling chants now. Lesnar removes his gloves and works Rollins over in the corner. Lesnar tosses Rollins with a suplex out of the corner. Lesnar laughs before ramming Rollins back into the corner. Lesnar grabs Rollins but Rollins resists and tries to fight off a bear hug. Lesnar squeezes away on the injured ribs. Rollins reaches the ropes but Lesnar clubs him over the back. Lesnar chokes Rollins with the middle rope now. Heyman taunts Rollins from ringside. Lesnar rams Rollins back into the corner once again. Lesnar charges but Rollins moves and the champ hits the ring post. Rollins kicks Lesnar off the apron and into the German announce table. Rollins runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive in front of the announcers. Rollins returns to the ring for another big dive. Rollins goes for a third dive but Lesnar catches him. Lesnar rams Rollins into the ring post.

Both competitors are down on the floor now. Lesnar gets up first as the referee counts. Heyman orders Lesnar to get rid of Rollins. Rollins takes apart the Spanish announce table but Rollins kicks him onto the table. Rollins returns to the ring and goes to the top. Rollins leaps out and puts Lesnar through the announce table with a huge Frogsplash. Fans chant “holy shit!” now. Officials check on the carnage as we get a replay.