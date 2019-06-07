Remember to join us today at 1pm ET for live WWE Super ShowDown coverage, beginning with the one-hour Kickoff pre-show. The main card will begin airing live from Saudi Arabia at 2pm ET.
Be sure to stick with us throughout the day for updates on the show, and any fallout or notes coming out of the show.
Super ShowDown is scheduled to take place at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Below is the current card:
WWE Universal Title Match
Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins (c)
WWE Title Match
Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston (c)
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Andrade vs. “Demon King” Finn Balor (c)
1-on-3 Handicap Match
Lars Sullivan vs. Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik
The Undertaker vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg
Triple H vs. Randy Orton
Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley
Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon
Brock Lesnar cashes in his Money In the Bank contract
50-Man Battle Royal
Elias, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Mojo Rawley, TBA
Kickoff Pre-show
The Usos vs. The Revival