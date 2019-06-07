Remember to join us today at 1pm ET for live WWE Super ShowDown coverage, beginning with the one-hour Kickoff pre-show. The main card will begin airing live from Saudi Arabia at 2pm ET.

Be sure to stick with us throughout the day for updates on the show, and any fallout or notes coming out of the show.

Super ShowDown is scheduled to take place at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Below is the current card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Title Match

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Andrade vs. “Demon King” Finn Balor (c)

1-on-3 Handicap Match

Lars Sullivan vs. Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik

The Undertaker vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

Triple H vs. Randy Orton

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon

Brock Lesnar cashes in his Money In the Bank contract

50-Man Battle Royal

Elias, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Mojo Rawley, TBA

Kickoff Pre-show

The Usos vs. The Revival