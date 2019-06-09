WWE reportedly made a change to one of the bouts at this past Friday’s Super Showdown event. The 3-1 Handicap match between Lars Sullivan and the Lucha House Party was reportedly meant to originally have Sullivan win in dominant fashion. Sullivan actually won via disqualification when all three men attacked him in-ring. Reminder, this was a 3-1 Handicap match.

This was reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. The reason for the change to the finish is not known at this time. The actual finish they went with followed by Lars destroying the Luchadors is beyond baffling. Super Showdown was one of the most maligned events in recent WWE history and may go down as one of their worst ever.

There’s reportedly some very negative vibes coming from the WWE roster following this trip to Saudi Arabia. We will be posting a full report on that shortly.

Do you think that Super Showdown was the worst WWE event ever? Let us know in the comments