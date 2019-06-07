– The WWE Super ShowDown Kickoff pre-show opens up from WWE TV studios in Stamford, Connecticut with Charly Caruso welcoming us. She’s joined by David Otunga and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. They go over today’s card.

Charly sends us to a video package on tonight’s WWE Universal Title match and Brock Lesnar’s cash-in. The panel discusses tonight’s 50-Man Battle Royal next. We get pre-recorded backstage comments from Ricochet and Robert Roode talking about the match. Charly sends us to a video package on the WWE Title match. We also get a video package on WWE Intercontinental Champion “Demon King” Finn Balor, who will defend against Andrade today. Charly sends us backstage to Byron Saxton and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Rollins admits he’s not 100% from the Lesnar attack on RAW, but he says “it is what it is” when it comes to his health. Rollins goes on about being a fighting champion and says that’s why he came to Super ShowDown. A lot of people say different things about Baron Corbin, but that’s the #1 contender tonight and Rollins says he will do what he does – stomp Corbin in the head, beat him and retain his title. Rollins says if Lesnar and Paul Heyman actually keep their word and he cashes in, Rollins says he will be ready for The Beast.

We get a WWE 24 promo for Ronda Rousey’s special, which will replay on the WWE Network after Super ShowDown. The panel briefly discusses tonight’s 3-on-1 Handicap Match with The Lucha House Party going up against Lars Sullivan. Charly mentions the 50-Man Battle Royal again and sends us to backstage promos from Heavy Machinery and Rusev, who comment on winning the match. We get a video package for Triple H vs. Randy Orton next. Back from a break and the panel discusses Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley, with a look at a “Tale of the Tape” for the two. Charly sends us to a video package on Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon. We get more hype for tonight’s matches, including The Undertaker vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. Charly sends us to Saudi Arabia for tonight’s Kickoff pre-show match.

The Usos vs. The Revival

We’re live from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as Michael Cole welcomes us to ringside. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young, who is covered up. They talk about how hot it is on this Friday night in the Kingdom, with temperatures at 100 degrees and climbing. Out first come The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The Revival’s Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are out next.

Jey starts off with Dawson and they go at it. Jey rocks Dawson with a right hand and in comes Jimmy. They double team Dawson and then Dash as he runs in. They keep the attack going and clear the ring, sending both opponents out to the floor. The Usos stand tall in the ring for a pop. Jimmy fights off both opponents on the outside with chops. The Revival turns it back around in the ring. Dash drops Jimmy for a close 2 count.

The Revival with more double teaming and quick tags. Dawson works over Jimmy as fans chant for The Usos to rally. Dawson sends Jimmy out and distracts the referee, allowing for cheap shots from Dash on the floor. Dawson drops Jimmy with a suplex in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Dawson keeps Jimmy grounded in the middle of the ring now. Jimmy finally gets an opening and drops Dash. Dawson and Jey tag in a the same time and Jey unloads for a pop.

Jey with a big Samoan Drop to Dawson. Jey with the Rikishi splash in the corner for another 2 count. The Revival looks to make another comeback but Jey comes from the top with a big splash. Dawson still kicks out at 2. Jey charges in the corner for another splash but Dawson moves. Dash provides a distraction from the apron, allowing Dawson to roll Jey up. The referee is arguing with Dash, missing the long count by Dawson. They go on and Dawson hits a big Spinebuster on Jey for a 2 count. Dawson argues with the referee. Dawson talks trash to Jey and taunts Jimmy, who is still down on the outside. Jey blocks a double team move. Jimmy with a kick from the apron. Jey with a kick from the apron. The Usos enter the ring and deliver several superkicks, including a pair of double superkicks. Dash gets dropped with a double superkick in the middle of the ring for the pin.

Winners: The Usos

– After the match, The Usos stand tall in the ring and celebrate as their music hits. We go to replays and come back to the brothers celebrating as The Revival recovers.

– We go back to the panel for more discussion on tonight’s matches. Charly thanks us and that’s it for the Super ShowDown Kickoff.

– WWE Super ShowDown opens up with a video package to promote tonight’s loaded card.

– We’re live from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as fireworks and pyro go off inside and outside of the stadium. Michael Cole welcomes us to the Kingdom. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young at ringside.

WWE Universal Title Match: Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins

We go right to the ring and out first comes WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins for the opening match. We get a video package showing recent happenings that led to this match. Out next comes the challenger, Baron Corbin.

Cole introduces the Arabic announce team at ringside. The bell sounds as Greg Hamilton does formal ring introductions. Hamilton gives Corbin a grand introduction, as a special request. Fans boo Corbin. We see Rollins has his ribs taped up to sell Monday’s RAW attack by Brock Lesnar. The bell rings and they go at it. Back and forth going into the corner. Corbin takes control and beats Rollins around. Rollins ends up flooring Corbin with a dropkick. Corbin sends Rollins to the apron but he fights back. Rollins goes to springboard back in but he gets hung up on the rope and falls hard. Corbin capitalizes and unloads. Corbin keeps Rollins down, putting boots to the injured ribs and focusing on his mid-section. The referee warns Corbin. Corbin gets in his face and yells back.

Corbin with more shots to the ribs. Corbin drops Rollins’ ribs over the top rope and wastes some time while taunting him. Rollins fights out of the corner with strikes but Corbin overpowers. Corbin goes out and right back in, leveling Rollins with a big clothesline for a close 2 count. Corbin keeps the attack going and delivers a big suplex for a 2 count. Corbin shows some frustration and argue with the referee as fans boo him.

Rollins lands on his feet off a counter, then drops Corbin with an enziguri for a pop. Rollins mounts offense now for the comeback. Rollins with a big elbow to the jaw. Rollins lands on his feet coming off the top. They run the ropes and Rollins nails a Slingblade. Rollins runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive to the floor, sending Corbin into the announce table. Rollins brings it back in but Corbin avoids a pin attempt by going right back out the other side of the ring. Rollins capitalizes with another suicide dive. Rollins brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Corbin runs over and grabs him by his throat, bringing Rollins to the mat. Rollins counters for a 2 count. Rollins with a superkick to the face for another 2 count. Fans rally for Rollins again as he prepares for the Stomp. Fans chant “burn it down!” now. Corbin goes to the floor to avoid the Stomp. Rollins approaches and Corbin rocks him with an elbow to the jaw from the floor. Corbin brings it back in and drops Rollins again for another close 2 count. Corbin yells at the referee once again.

More back and forth in the middle of the ring now. Corbin catches Rollins with Deep Six for a close pin attempt. Corbin backs the referee into the corner, yelling in his face. Rollins blocks End of Days. Rollins sends Corbin to the floor with an elbow. Corbin brings a steel chair into the ring and the referee grabs it, warning him for the disqualification. Corbin considers it but the referee tosses the chair to the floor. Corbin bullies the referee into the corner again. The referee has had enough. He snaps back at Corbin. Rollins takes advantage, coming from behind for the roll-up to retain.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, the music hits as Rollins stands tall and celebrates with the title. Corbin returns to the ring and comes from behind, dropping Rollins with End of Days. Corbin leaves as Brock Lesnar’s music hits. Lesnar comes out with a steel chair. Paul Heyman is holding his Money In the Bank briefcase. Fans pop as The Beast heads to the ring, with a referee right behind them. Rollins is trying to recover. Lesnar enters the ring and Rollins immediately nails a low blow to bring him down. Rollins grabs the chair and nails Lesnar with it. Rollins with more steel chair shots as Heyman looks on from ringside, shocked and worried. The bell never rang. Rollins with more chair shots as Lesnar clutches the briefcase. Rollins talks trash and continues delivering chair shots. Lesnar tries to use the briefcase as a shield but Rollins keeps swinging the chair. Heyman screams from ringside as Rollins delivers a Stomp, driving Lesnar’s face into the briefcase. Rollins stands tall as his music hits. Rollins grabs the title and leaves the ring while Lesnar is laid out in the ring. Rollins looks on from the ramp as we go to replays. Heyman checks on Lesnar in the ring now as The Beast finally starts to recover.

– Back from a break and we see Brock Lesnar slowly exiting the ring. Paul Heyman hold the briefcase as some fans start to sing “goodbye!” to The Beast. Lesnar’s elbow is beat up from the chair shots that Seth Rollins delivered. Lesnar limps up the ramp as the announcers wonder how long Rollins can keep the title from him.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Andrade vs. “Demon King” Finn Balor

We go back to the ring and out first comes Andrade. We see recent happenings that led to this match. We see a group of demons dancing around in a circle on the stage as the music hits. The Demon King appears in the middle of them as WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor makes his way to the ring, wearing the look of his alter ego.

The bell rings and Balor takes Andrade down first but Andrade scrambles to safety. Back and forth to start. Balor takes Andrade back down in the middle of the ring and grounds him. Andrade with a jawbreaker and a big running knee to the jaw in the corner. Balor blocks the Hammerlock DDT and hits a basement dropkick. Andrade charges but Balor drops him and hits a double stomp.

Balor sends Andrade to the floor. Andrade ends up sweeping Balor on the apron and going to work. Andrade springboards in with a dropkick for a 2 count. Andrade comes back with two suplexes in a row but Balor blocks the third. Andrade overpowers and hits a third suplex for a 2 count. Andrade keeps Balor grounded with a knee to the back now. Balor looks to make a comeback but he runs into an elbow in the corner. Andrade drops Balor on his head for another close pin attempt. Andrade keeps Balor grounded once again.

Balor connects with a dropkick for another opening. Andrade ends up on the floor. Balor runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Andrade back down. Balor brings it back in and keeps control. Andrade connects with a big boot in the corner, stunning Balor. They trade counter and Balor hits an inverted DDT. Balor spikes Andrade in the middle of the ring for another 2 count. More back and forth on their feet. Balor with a Slingblade. They face off on their feet again. Andrade rocks Balor with back elbows but he’s still barely standing. Andrade finally drops Balor and then delivers double knees in the corner for a close 2 count.

They trade counters again. Balor blocks a standing moonsault attempt and counter. More back and forth. Andrade tries for a sunset powerbomb from the apron to the floor but he can’t get it. Balor fights Andrade off and brings it back in the ring. Balor goes to the top and hits a big stomp to the back of the neck, bringing Andrade back to the mat. Balor covers for a close pin attempt. Andrade comes back with double knees to the face. Andrade drops Balor with the Hammerlock DDT but Balor kicks out just in time. Andrade can’t believe it. They trade holds again. Balor launches Andrade and then nails a dropkick to send him back into the corner.

Balor goes to the apron as fans pop. Balor climbs to the top but Andrade cuts him off. Andrade springboards up to the top but Balor catches him and hits a super DDT to the mat. The Demon King goes back to the top and hits a Coup de Grace for the pin to retain.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor takes his title and stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Balor hits the corner to pose and celebrate with the fans.