WWE Superstar Ali has announced that he will be donating his pay from the Crown Jewel event to charity. Ali took to Twitter to make the following statement: “To clarify some reports, my earnings from the 10/31 event will be donated to @charitywater.”

Here’s some more info on the charity itself. “Charity: water began with a bold promise: that 100% of public donations would always fund clean water for people in need. That’s a promise we still proudly make today. Hear the whole story from our founder @scottharrison at https://cwtr.org/2EHzaXa.”

