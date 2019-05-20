Ali took to Twitter this afternoon and fires a shot at Brock Lesnar.

He wrote, “Look at the bright side, @brocklesnar climbing a ladder is the most wrestling he’s done all year.”

As noted, Lesnar made a surprise return at WWE Money In the Bank last night to win the men’s MITB Ladder Match, knocking Ali off the ladder and busting him open to finish the match. We also noted how WWE took extra measures on Sunday to hide Lesnar from people backstage. There was some talk during the day that Ali would be winning the briefcase, which was just another way to keep Lesnar’s return a secret.

You can see Ali’s full tweet below: