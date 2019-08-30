WWE Superstar Ruby Riott recently got some new ink on her neck and shoulder. The artwork was done by Amber Olsen. Owner of the Enamored Arts tattoo studio and art gallery in Mishawaka, Indiana.

Riott wrote on Instagram, “She’s even better than I could’ve ever imagined!!! @sarahloganwwe gave me the idea for this piece and @artbyamberolsen brought it to life, and she’s incredible! She’ll hate me for saying this, but I’m such a huge fan of @artbyamberolsen, as an artist, as a human and as a friend. Thank you so much, she’s perfect!! P.S. Check out my sweet surgery scar in my sunflower!”

Check out the images via Instagram here

