WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley has stated that she wants a female equivalent of the King of The Ring tournament. The ‘Hugger’ recently spoke to KSFY Morning News to promote a local WWE event.

Bayley stated that “we kinda want a Queen of the Ring. If you guys could make that happen, I would love that.”

WWE has of course held two prestigious Women’s tournaments over the past few years. The Mae Young Classics have produced some big names in the company, such as Shayna Baszler, Toni Storm, Kairi Sane and more.

There were rumors floating around last year that WWE ‘was’ considering bringing in a ‘Queen’ of The Ring style tournament. These were likely scrapped, or just rumors with no substantial evidence being shown by any reporters.

