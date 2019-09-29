WWE Superstars R-Truth and Carmella recently appeared on the FOX NFL Kickoff to talk with Cooper Manning. Carmella talked about her days as a New England Patriots cheerleader. Truth and Carmella also tried to help Manning cut a promo on NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez.

This interview was recorded before last Monday’s RAW. Carmella was asked if she’d ever steal the 24/7 Title from R-Truth, obviously as she eventually did this past week her comments were interesting. Carmella responded, “I would never do that,” and cameras then actually cut to Carmella pinning Truth for the championship on RAW.

"What's it like growing up with Peyton and Eli? Are you guys all cry babies or…?" 🤣@WWE 24/7 Champion @CarmellaWWE and @RonKillings let Cooper Manning hear it on this week's #ManningHour pic.twitter.com/mur9U6KusX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 29, 2019

