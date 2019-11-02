WWE held their Crown Jewel event earlier this week on Thursday/Halloween. Following the event a chartered flight was arranged for talent and production crew to return to the United States ready for SmackDown on Friday.

The flight did not leave the country for several hours. We do not currently have any news as to why the WWE flight did not leave when expected, it is likely that we will more about this later this weekend.

Several WWE Superstars have now confirmed that they have arrived back safely in the United States. Montez Ford wrote on Twitter “we made it! God is good. Celebration time.” Angelo Dawkins said “We back fam” and Ali wrote the following series of tweets: “Please, no falsies. Just straight through. Take off, plane. Take off. Oh no, here come the falsies. Missed connection flight to home. Match continues. FLIGHT FOREVER.”

