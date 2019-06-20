As he has mentioned a few times on WWE TV over the past few weeks, WWE 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick is getting married this weekend.

Maverick is tying the knot with former Mae Young Classic competitor Renee Michelle. He popped the question in 2017. Michelle participated in the 2017 MYC but lost to Candice LeRae in the first round.

EC3 is Maverick’s best man in the wedding, which was also mentioned on WWE TV during a RAW segment last week. EC3 and Drake have been friends since their time together in TNA. Braun Strowman is also a groomsman for the wedding.

Maverick’s bachelor party was held at Big Daddy’s in Orlando, Florida last night and as revealed in the photos below from Strowman.

Below are a few more shots Drake tweeted from wedding weekend, including a photo with Maxel, Matt Hardy’s son.

There has been speculation on WWE filming a WWE 24/7 Title change at Drake’s wedding, but nothing has been confirmed. Hardy and EC3 have been a part of some of the WWE 24/7 Title chase segments on RAW and SmackDown, and a wedding would fit the type of title changes WWE is trying to do with the new belt.