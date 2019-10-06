Many WWE Superstars have taken to social media to praise former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston on his run with the belt. Kingston lost his Championship in quick fashion in Friday night’s debut of Smackdown on the FOX Network.

Dolph Ziggler tweeted, “Nothing but respect for the champ. Hell of a run.”

Daniel Bryan wrote, “#ThankYouKofi for giving me one my favorite career moments. Sad to see his reign end the way it did. I lost my first WHC in 18 seconds, and came away more determined (and angry!) because of it. I’m sure @TrueKofi will do the same. Respect… Always. BUT #StillMadYouBeatMe.”

Johnny Gargano tweeted, “I’ll elaborate on the wording of my prior Tweet.. @TrueKofi is the best of us. He is the prime example of a dude with a contagious work ethic and energy. In a world filled with people constantly trying to bring you down.. he’s “one of the good ones” that actually raise you up.”

Rusev tweeted, “Kofi is one of the greatest World Champs in history!”