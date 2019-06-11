IWGP World Tag Team Champions The Gorillas of Destiny have called out The Usos and RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival.

As seen above, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa cut a post-match promo after their win over EVIL and SANADA at Sunday’s New Japan Pro Wrestling Dominion event. After knocking The Briscoes of ROH, The GoD issued an open challenge to tag teams outside of NJPW, specifically calling out The Usos and The Revival.

“Here’s what we want. We want some new fucking blood. New blood. When we said this is an open invite, open challenge, an open invitation to anybody and everybody, including their mother, their mother’s daughter, their daughter’s cousin’s best friend’s dog’s pet, insects, whatever the hell y’all got… it’s open. You want some of us? Come, Usos. Come… hey, FTR… Forever The Revival, come get some, huh? Don’t let the fence over there block you in. Come out to the open and play, boys. Come put to the open,” Tonga said.

The Usos vs. The GoD or The Revival vs. The GoD won’t be happening any time soon, unless Tonga and Loa end up signing with WWE. The Revival are signed to WWE until April 2020 and it’s believed that The Usos recently signed multi-year deals.

We posted a tweet from The Usos on Monday, which was believed to be a response to their late addition to the RAW Tag Team Titles match on last night’s show, but apparently that was a response to the open challenge from Dominion. The Usos wrote, “DAMN. EVERYBODY WANT DIS WORK HUH??”

Scott Dawson of The Revival, who won the titles on last night’s RAW by defeating The Usos and former champions Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, also responded to the challenge from The GoD. Dawson wrote, “You know where we are. #FTR”

You can see both responses below: