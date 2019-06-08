Saudi Arabian talent Mansoor Al-Shehail won the 50-Man Battle Royal at today’s WWE Super ShowDown event from the Kingdom. Mansoor last eliminated Elias to get the big win.

Mansoor, who debuted on WWE TV at the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble event from Saudi Arabia, has been working WWE NXT events since then.

The 50-Man Battle Royal saw the returns of two Superstars – Akam of The Authors of Pain, and Sin Cara. Akam had been out of action since undergoing knee surgery back in January. Cara had been out of action since undergoing knee surgery back in August 2018.

Cara will be returning to the SmackDown brand soon while Akam and Rezar should be returning to action in the RAW tag team division.