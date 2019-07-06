WWE has posted a rather interesting image on Instagram. The company appears to be teasing a match between Sting and The Undertaker. For longtime fans this is one of the biggest ‘what if’ bouts in history. Both men are synonymous with the two companies that they represented through the 80’s, 90’s and 00′ – WCW and WWE.

It would be difficult for the company to make this match happen, but it isn’t impossible. WCW star Goldberg recently returned for the Saudi Arabia show to face The Undertaker. The match was a billed as a ‘first time ever dream match’ and unfortunately didn’t quite live up to the hype. Sting retired from the ring a few years ago following a Buckle Bomb move gone wrong against Seth Rollins. It wasn’t confirmed if that move exactly caused Sting’s retired but it was likely a plethora of long term injuries.

Having said that there’s a good chance that WWE could reach out to Sting for the match. WWE did have the chance previously although they decided to go with Sting vs Triple H and Undertaker vs Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 31.