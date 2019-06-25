WWE has just announced Samoa Joe vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston for the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

The match was made after Joe attacked Kofi from behind and laid him out on last night’s RAW. Tonight’s SmackDown will feature a segment with Kofi responding to the attack.

The 2019 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place on July 14 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the updated card:

Winners Take All

Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre