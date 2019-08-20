There’s been talk of the weekly Friday night SmackDown on Fox tapings running for three hours, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

The live SmackDown episode will take up two of the three hours, but there’s no official word yet on what the third hour will be for.

One could assume that the third hour would be for the weekly WWE 205 Live episode, but there’s been talk of 205 Live being done away with because some see it as a failed experiment.

Meltzer speculated that the third hour of the Friday night tapings could be for a one-hour show on FS1, perhaps an hour of in-ring action airing with the weekly FS1 in-studio show scheduled for Tuesdays, or for a one-hour show on the WWE Network. In-ring action airing during the FS1 studio, which is to be hosted by Renee Young, show seems unlikely but anything is possible.

The Staples Center currently has the SmackDown 20th Anniversary special, which will be the Fox Friday night premiere episode, scheduled to begin at 7:45pm ET (4:45pm local time). This means that the third hour of tapings would take place after SmackDown, at least for this first week on the West coast.

Coming out of the fall TV changes, WWE will be taping two hours of live TV each Monday for RAW, two hours of live NXT TV each Wednesday, and two hours of live SmackDown TV on Fridays, plus the pre-RAW Main Event tapings on Mondays and the third hour of tapings on Fridays, not to mention the monthly pay-per-view events and the NXT Takeover specials.