– The new WWE 24 documentary on Batista will premiere on the WWE Network after Monday’s RAW goes off the air. The one-hour episode will focus on Batista’s Hollywood success and his recent return for the WrestleMania 35 No Holds Barred loss to Triple H.

Above is a preview clip with Batista’s “Stuber” co-star Kumail Nanjani cheering The Animal on at WrestleMania. Nanjiani also talks about how they became friends. Below is the synopsis for the one-hour special:

“Batista chased his dreams of becoming a WWE Legend and Hollywood megastar. At WrestleMania 35, he returned for the last match of his career.”

– The EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Celebration is scheduled to begin at 8pm ET on the WWE Network next Saturday, July 13, the same time the event starts at the former ECW Arena in Philadelphia. The Network schedule currently has the event scheduled to air for three hours. It will be headlined by Akira Tozawa vs. WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole.

A new WWE Chronicle documentary on WWE United States Champion Ricochet is scheduled to air after the EVOLVE stream goes off the air. Below is the synopsis for the thirty-minute special:

“Get a look into the life of Ricochet as he captures his first title and shows why he’s one of the WWE’s fastest-rising stars.”