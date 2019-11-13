AEW star Luchasaurus recently spoke to Taz during a Starrcast panel. The AEW tag team specialist had some interesting comments on when he tried out for WWE.

“…they sat me down in a room after six months and said wrestling is not for you”

“In 2013 when I was in developmental, they sat me down in a room after six months and said wrestling is not for you. You’re not cut out for it, find another job. I could have taken that to heart and walked away, because their style wasn’t for me. They were right, their style wasn’t for me. I had to go off and find something completely different, I go out there and perform my way, I don’t think I do anything I learned in wrestling school in my matches because it doesn’t work for me. I do what I know works.”

“…I’ve been doing this for 65 million years”

Lucha Underground was reportedly the first promotion that inspired Luchasaurus to pursue and continue his gimmick. “(On being in pro wrestling/creating his character) I’ve been doing this for 65 million years,” Luchasaurus jokingly bragged. “It’s difficult because everyone says you have to find who you are to be a performer and have people connect to it. But then you’re trying to search for who you are, and sometimes, that doesn’t work. It just has to happen organically. I had to go through a lot to start doing the Luchasaurus character. It was something the fans just kind of named me when I came out on Lucha Underground. I decided to run with that. Because it was organic, I started to connect to it more. I started to learn that I don’t need to be a wrestler, I need to be me out there.”

