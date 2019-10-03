WWE’s Total Divas returned this week to E! According to Showbuzz Daily the 9th season premiere drew only 252,000 viewers on the E! network. The show also ranked ranked #79 on the Cable Top 150 18-49 demographic list.

This is the lowest rating for a season premiere in the programme’s history. WWE had introduced former RAW Women’c Champion Ronda Rousey onto the show as a way to help boost flagging ratings. Although, this does not appear to have helped the cause.

You can check out some of Rousey’s highlights from the show via YouTube:

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.