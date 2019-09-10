Cedric Alexander vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles is now official for WWE Clash of Champions. The title will be on the line.

The 2019 WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view takes place this Sunday, September 15 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below is the current announced Clash card:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Cruiserweight Title

Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado vs. Drew Gulak (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

The Miz vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Revival vs. Big E and Xavier Woods (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Cedric Alexander vs. AJ Styles (c)

King of the Ring Tournament Finals

Baron Corbin vs. Elias or Chad Gable

Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan