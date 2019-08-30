WWE will soon be heading to Madison Square Garden in September. The company will be taking their RAW and Smackdown Live shows to the world’s most famous arena on September 9th and 10th.

As we previously reported, WWE are bringing Stone Cold Steve Austin in for RAW to help boost ticket sales. WWE are also having The Undertaker appearing on the Smackdown Live show the night after. The reasoning for this is to help currently slow ticket sales, however it is anticipated that at least RAW will be sold out by show time.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter WWE are desperate to sell out these shows. Dave Meltzer noted that WWE are attempting to ensure that AEW do not get an opportunity to run the venue. “Austin being announced for the 9/9 Madison Square Garden show is because neither show has sold out, or even come close,” Meltzer wrote. “Although as noted last week, the belief is that the Raw show will eventually sell out, which is very important since WWE is trying to keep AEW out of the building.”

It will be interesting to see if WWE stacks the shows even more as the 9/9 deadline approaches.