As we reported earlier in the week, WWE has re-signed 205 Live Superstars Mike and Maria Kanellis. Reportedly the pair were signed to 5 year contracts that are believed to be for more pay than their previous deal.

WWE are also reportedly looking to re-sign everyone to 5 year deals. This is according to Wrestling Observer Radio. Dave Meltzer mentioned that WWE are looking to offer more than the competition (AEW) can at this point.

When Jon Moxley/Dean Ambrose recently left he discussed his last contract offer from WWE. Moxley stated on Chris Jericho’s podcast that they offered a 5 year deal in the 7 figures. Whilst WWE was unlikely offering Mike and Maria the same monetary deal they are clearly looking to keep everyone they can under contract.

Don’t forget that you can check out more from our site exclusively through our Newsletter. It gets sent out 3 times a week maximum (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) and will feature breaking news updates and exclusive articles. You’ll get content from professional wrestlers, podcast personalities and more that you will not get anywhere else on the site. Did we mention that it is completely FREE to sign up?