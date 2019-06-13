WWE has officially welcomed Faisal Kurdi and Hussain Aldagal to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The two talents reported to work a few weeks ago.

Kurdi and Aldagal worked the WWE tryout camp in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia during April 2018.

Below is WWE’s announcement on their arrival:

Hussain Aldagal and Faisal Kurdi join the WWE Performance Center

Two athletes from last year’s historic talent tryout in Jeddah have begun training at the WWE Performance Center.

New signees Faisal Kurdi and Hussain Aldagal, both of Saudi Arabia, reported to WWE’s Orlando training facility several weeks ago. Kurdi and Aldagal were selected from nearly 30 athletes who took part in the Jeddah tryout. That was the same tryout attended by current NXT Superstar Mansoor, who won the 50-Man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown.

Kurdi boasts a background in amateur grappling, Muay Thai boxing and mixed martial arts, and has placed in championship competitions in the Middle East. He stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 182 pounds.

The 6-foot-3, 211-pound Aldagal has previous athletic experience in volleyball and bodybuilding. Outside of his athletic endeavors, he is also a civil engineer.

As WWE finishes onboarding athletes from the Jeddah tryout, talent scouts are preparing for the next international tryout, which takes place July 15-18 in Shanghai, China. WWE last held a tryout in China in 2016.