WWE and E! have announced that Total Bellas has been renewed for a fifth season.
The fifth season will premiere in early 2020 and will feature 10 hour-long episodes.
Below is the full announcement with comments from Nikki Bella and Brie Bella:
Total Bellas Season 5 to premiere on E! in 2020
Los Angeles — The hit series Total Bellas, following the lives of WWE Superstars Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, has been greenlit for a fifth season on E! Season Four of Total Bellas featured Nikki exploring life as a newly single woman, Nikki and Brie expanding their brands, Brie and husband WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan juggling work and parenthood, and the Superstar twins’ return to the ring leading up to WWE’s first-ever all women’s pay-per-view event, WWE Evolution. The fifth season of Total Bellas will consist of 10 hour-long episodes premiering in early 2020.
“Nikki and Brie have never shied away from revealing every aspect of their lives to our viewers,” said Amy Introcaso-Davis, Executive Vice President, Development and Production, E! “They’re strong women who are incredibly relatable and connect deeply with our audience.”
“We’re at a really exciting point in our lives and can’t wait to take the Bella Army on this journey as we continue to work hard and inspire them to live their dreams,” said Brie Bella.
“We’re looking forward to sharing our triumphs and challenges with our fans this season and hope they all have as much fun as we’re having along the way,” added Nikki Bella.