PWInsider has reported that WWE Superstar Xavier Woods may be out of action until at least the Summer of 2020. The New Day member injured his Achilles during a recent tour of Australia. The injury took place during a tag match where Woods and Big E were taking on The Revival. The incident itself was described as a ‘freak accident’ as Xavier went down after being Irish Whipped into the ropes.

Woods underwent surgery for his injury on October 25th, but it is likely that he will miss WrestleMania 36 next year. We do not know what WWE has planned for The New Day however Kofi Kingston and Big E do seem set to continue as a tag team for the time being. Once we have further news on Woods’ injury we will confirm here on the site.

