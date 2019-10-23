WWE Superstar Xavier Woods recently suffered from a reportedly serious Achilles Tendon injury. The New Day member was injured during WWE’s recent tour of Australia.

Woods has now taken to Twitter to confirm what he plans to do in his ‘down time.’ Xavier tweeted “Mans is injured. I’ll keep yall updated but as of right now I’m gonna stream a lot. Gonna hit cons a lot. Gonna post sponsored tweets a lot. Gonna eat pizza a lot. So many things to do! 1st cosplay coming next Saturday, I’m already laughing about it”

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.