WWE Superstar Xavier Woods recently spoke to TVInsider to promote the new “The New Day: Feel The Power” podcast. The new show is being presented by WWE and the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

During the interview, Woods discussed if he would potentially make some changes to his character when he returns from an achilles tendon tear in 2020. “A hundred percent, but I can’t tell you,” Woods said. “It’s a secret. I got to keep the magic. I’m busy and don’t want to focus on how I will come back because I have tons of time left. For example, if a video game was going to come out in a year I do my best not to think about it. If I do, I get too hyped and not focusing on what is actually occurring in my life at that moment in time. I’m not able to enjoy the present.”

Woods elaborated further, saying “rather than having these thoughts about how I would fit in again or done differently, in my logic, that’s the kind of thinking that would put me in a mode of depression. I have ideas, but can’t use them now. So any ideas now I have for later is going to be drastically different because the environment of the company is going to be different when I come back. I’ll start thinking about things closer to my actual return. I have some crazy fantasy ideas, but if I say those they won’t come to fruition. I have to keep them in my sketchbook.”

“We were lucky enough to be approached as a crew of three to do this podcast,” Woods said regarding The New Day podcast. “We talked about it and accepted because we were trying to find a venue out there to do more. Kofi, myself and E are always trying to think what’s next for New Day. Podcasts are huge right now. We thought it would be a logical step for us. We get to just hang out and talk. So, it’s the stuff we are essentially doing anyway. We just put microphones in front of our faces and hope and pray people listen to it.”

