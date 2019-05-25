Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks recently commented on AEW being mentioned during the NBA Playoffs. The Playoffs are shown on TNT and the network decided to run an advert for tonight’s PPV during a free throw. Jackson wrote that “Marv Albert promoting our show & saying ‘Young Bucks’ is something I never thought would happen.” Check out the tweet below:

Marv Albert promoting our show & saying “Young Bucks” is something I never thought would happen. https://t.co/2zYtJHDYVI — The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) May 24, 2019

Kylie Rae recently spoke about her Double or Nothing opponents Britt Baker and Nyla Rose. “Seeing Nyla, it was kind of like a reality check because I realize this is not going to be easy,” Rae stated. “There’s going to be challenges. There’s going to be a lot of obstacles, but I also know it’s doable, I know I’m a hard worker. I know I don’t quit, I know I don’t stop until I get to where I want to be. Britt Baker, she’s a completely different beast. I’ve been in the ring with her before, she’s amazing. She has given me a run for my money countless times and honestly, she might be my toughest opponent. I’m the biggest underdog, I know that, but I love that because it makes me work harder.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription

