New Japan Pro Wrestling will be starting their G1 Climax tournament tonight (July 6th). The first show will be taking place from Dallas, Texas. The company held a full press conference last night and there were some interesting comments coming out of it.

During the event every competitor in the tournament took to the podium to talk ahead of their opening round matches. RevPro British Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr took the stage and made some scathing comments. After laying into some of the other competitors Sabre Jr turned his sights to fellow Brit and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay. “I have more submissions than Will Ospreay has stupid tweets” stated ZSJ.

This relates to Will Ospreay’s recent Twitter feud with Seth Rollins. The IWGP Junior Champion has been going back and forth with the WWE Universal Champion but this appears to now be smoothed out.

Sabre Jr got a massive reaction from the crowd in Dallas for the comment during the press conference. When the two men meet in A Block it is likely to be a rollercoaster and a potential Match of The Year candidate.