WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. The RAW Superstar discussed the nerves that she felt before debuting on Smackdown in 2016 amongst other topics.

Bliss stated that “I did it my way, and I couldn’t ask for anything better. I knew what I was getting into when I joined WWE. There were girls who wrestled on the independent circuit, there were girls who were generational, and I came not really knowing anything. I remember telling my mom, ‘These girls are so good, I don’t think I can make.'”

Alexa also discussed how she saw her drafting being ‘underwhelming’ when she first debuting. Bliss said that “I knew I’d be an underwhelming draft pick to SmackDown [in 2016]; I wasn’t [one of the] Four Horsewoman, I wasn’t given the opportunity to have a TakeOver match, I’d never held a title.” Alexa elaborated further, saying “being smaller in stature, especially at the start of our Women’s Revolution, I’ve worked extremely hard over these past three years. I went into my first WrestleMania as SmackDown women’s champion and my second WrestleMania as Raw women’s champion. It’s been a very fun journey, and I’m still enjoying the ride.”