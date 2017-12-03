Daniel Bryan To Special Referee WWE Title Match, Cena/HHH, Alexa Bliss

– WWE is offering complete matches from past WWE Clash Of Champions (and/or Night Of Champions) events for free on their YouTube channel as the build-up to this month’s WWE Clash Of Champions pay-per-view continues. Featured below, from the WWE Night Of Champions 2008 event is the complete John Cena vs. Triple H match for the WWE Championship.

– As noted, WWE is advertising a doubleheader event in Chicago, Illinois later this month with RAW live on Christmas and SmackDown Live the following Tuesday night both being held at the Allstate Arena. The dark match main event advertised for the SmackDown Live show is WWE Champion A.J. Styles vs. Jinder Mahal with SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan as the special guest referee.

– Alexa Bliss is the subject of artist Rob Schamberger’s latest “Canvas 2 Canvas” video, which dropped this weekend on WWE’s official YouTube channel. Check out the complete video below.