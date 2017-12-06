Another Change To WWE Clash Of Champions Match, Tonight’s Dark Match, Brian Kendrick & Jack Gallagher

– Kalisto will also be missing tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode as he’s headed to Abu Dhabi for the RAW brand tour. As noted, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore will also be missing tonight’s show due to the tour. Kalisto vs. Enzo is scheduled for this week’s live events in Abu Dhabi and India. Below is video of Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick ranting to Dasha Fuentes about Kalisto and warning him to stay away from 205 Live when he gets back from the tour. Last week’s 205 Live episode saw Kalisto defeat Gallagher by disqualification due to an attack from Kendrick.

– The dark match before tonight’s WWE SmackDown tapings in San Diego, CA at the Valley View Casino Center saw Tye Dillinger defeat Mike Kanellis.

– The SmackDown Tag Team Title Match at the December 17th WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view will now be a Fatal 4 Way as Rusev & Aiden English have been added. The match will feature The Usos defending against English & Rusev, The New Day and Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable. Rusev & English defeated The New Day on tonight’s SmackDown episode, as seen below: