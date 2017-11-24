Daniel Bryan Says He Wants To Wrestle A.J. Styles, Next NXT Call-Up & More

By
Matt Boone
-

WWE SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On wanting to wrestle A.J. Styles: “One of my favorite guys to watch at WWE is AJ Styles. So, on the WWE stage, I would like to wrestle AJ Styles, only because I wrestled John Cena before.”

On his favorite match: “It was when my wife wrestled Stephanie McMahon at SummerSlam [2015]. Seeing someone you love accomplish something so awesome really made me proud for her and warmed my heart.”

Check out the complete Daniel Bryan interview at SI.com.

