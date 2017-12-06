Pete Dunne To Defend The WWE UK Title, Kevin Owens Has Words For MGK (Video), Chris Jericho

– Below is the latest video from Chris Jericho’s YouTube channel, featuring a run-in with a giant snake during a bike ride:

– PROGRESS Wrestling announced today that WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne will defend his title against Joseph Conners at their Chapter 59 event on Sunday from the O2 Academy in Sheffield, England.

– Below is new video of Kevin Owens sending a warning to rapper Machine Gun Kelly after MGK’s performance at Tuesday’s WWE Tribute to The Troops tapings, which will air on December 14th. Owens mocks MGK and says he hates he missed MGK because maybe they could have caught up on old times. Owens continues to taunt MGK over his 2015 RAW appearance, which saw Owens powerbomb the rapper off the stage.