Roman Reigns vs. Triple H Will Be For The Title, Comments From The Game & The Big Dog

GulfNews.com confirmed today that Triple H vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns at Friday’s WWE live event in Abu Dhabi will be for the title.

It appears this would be Triple H’s first Intercontinental Title match since May 15th, 2006. RAW that night saw Chris Masters, Shelton Benjamin and Triple H defeat WWE Intercontinental Champion Rob Van Dam and WWE Champion John Cena in a 3-on-2 Texas Tornado Handicap Match. Shelton won the Intercontinental Title in that match.

Reigns spoke to Gulf News and commented on being a fighting champion. He said: “I’m super excited. Going against Triple H, I think that speaks for itself. I’m always down to defend my yard… It’s not just a regular match, it’s for my Intercontinental title. I’m looking forward to put it up on the line… that’s the type of champion I want to be.”

Triple H also spoke to Gulf News and commented on the match: “I bring a different intensity that my era brought to the ring. This is kind of a rematch from WrestleMania 32… and Roman is probably one of the most intense competitors in the WWE right now so I look forward to stepping in the ring with him. He calls himself the ‘Big Dog’, I call myself ‘The Game’… So, we’ll see.”