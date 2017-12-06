WWE Clash Of Champions: Big Stipulation & Special Referee Added To Match

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon announced on tonight’s show that he will be the special referee for Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura at the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view. If Owens & Sami lose the match they will be fired from all of WWE.
Below is the updated card for Clash of Champions, which takes place on December 17th from the TD Garden in Boston:
WWE Title Match
Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles
Lumberjack Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title
Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair
Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title
Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Roode vs. Baron Corbin
Fatal 4 Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
Rusev & Aiden English vs. The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable vs. The Usos
Special Referee: SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura
If Owens & Sami lose the match they will be fired from WWE.