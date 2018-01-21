Bobby Roode Promo From First WWE US Title Defense, News From WWE 205 Live Event

.@REALBobbyRoode knows that winning the #USTitle Championship is one thing…but holding onto it is a completely different story. #WWEFlorence pic.twitter.com/faTAUbJngS — WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2018

– Above is backstage video of WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode after his first title defense at last night’s WWE live event in Florence, South Carolina. That match saw Roode retain over Jinder Mahal.

Roode says it took a lot of hard work to get the United States Title and because the title brings a lot of history & prestige with it, it’s the title he wanted. Roode acknowledges the hard work & sacrifice again and says he’s been around long enough to know that the hard work is just beginning. He goes on and says this match was just the beginning as he will defend the title with honor and prestige, making it the most important title in all of WWE. Roode ends the promo by saying he will make the WWE United States Title glorious.

– A correspondent at the first-ever non-televised WWE 205 Live show, which took place last night at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts, estimates 800 fans in the building for the opening bell but adds that it looked like they had around 1,000 – 1,100 fans at intermission. Another correspondent estimated 800-900 fans. The building has a capacity of 2,800 seats but that number is likely reduced just a bit for wrestling shows.

There were just 6 matches on the card – Hideo Itami over Jack Gallagher, Gran Metalik & Kalisto over TJP & Drew Gulak, Matt Hardy over Bray Wyatt before intermission, Akira Tozawa over Ariya Daivari, Mustafa Ali over Tony Nese and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore over Cedric Alexander, thanks to an assist from special referee Nia Jax, who hit Alexander with a Samoan Drop. JoJo was the ring announcer.

