Chris Jericho recently spoke with Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda and was asked about disgruntled WWE Superstars possibly signing with All Elite Wrestling. Jericho said some WWE talents they would love to have, but others they probably wouldn’t take.

“It’s different. We’re not doing it that way where anyone who doesn’t like what they’re doing in WWE is automatically guaranteed a job in AEW,” Jericho said. “We will look at every talent on an individual basis. There’s some guys we’d love to have in WWE, and there’s some guys we probably wouldn’t take.

“Obviously we haven’t even had a show yet and our roster is already very deep. When you talk about the Double or Nothing show, how many people can you book on that show? If you have 60-70 guys, you end up with the same problem as WWE.”

The 48 year old Jericho, who signed a three-year deal with AEW back in January, was also asked about how much longer he thinks he can wrestle. Jericho said as long as he can keep delivering, that’s all that matters to him. Jericho also indicated he’s done with working smaller venues in smaller cities.

“I’ll know when I know. All I can say is the last match I had at the Tokyo Dome was one of the best matches on the show. As long as I can keep delivering, that’s all that matters to me,” Jericho said. “The days of wrestling 100 times a year are done. I don’t want to do that, I’m not interested in that. The way that I feel right now, I want to continue having great matches that mean something.

“Nothing against the fine people of, you know, Poughkeepsie, New York, or Kirriemuir, Scotland, or wherever, those days of going to those towns are done. Do I have ten more matches in me? 100 matches? 500? I don’t know! I do know that when I finish this contract, I’ll still be younger than The Undertaker, and he just signed a new contract, so it all depends on how I feel and I never wanted to be less than what I considered to be my best. The reason I’m still able to do it is because I really limit my matches and pick my spots. I think that was a smart move to be able to continue at a high level because I’m not cashing in all my chips on a yearly basis – and it’s been working!”