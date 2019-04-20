WWE held their latest batch of tapings for NXT UK last night from Glasgow, Scotland. The show featured a rematch for WALTER’s United Kingdom Championship. Former Champion Pete Dunne took on the Austrian Powerhouse and was unsuccessful in regaining his Championship.

The match ended when Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner interfered and caused a DQ finish. WALTER, Barthel and Aichner stood tall together after the match in the familiar Ringkampf pose.

Interestingly the Ringkampf group has previously featured WALTER, Marcel Barthel, Timothy Thatcher and Alexander Wolfe. The former Sanity member Wolfe joined the crew at last night’s tapings and it is believed that the UK brand will be his new home. It is not yet clear if Wolfe will be joining the new incarnation of Ringkampf.

There is a good chance that the company will keep the stable as a three-piece. This would be due to potential of Pete Dunne joining forces with his British Strong Style stablemates Trent Seven and Tyler Bate, thus forcing a 6-man match. This could be taking place at the next NXT UK Takeover event, although there is still a chance that Wolfe joins the former wXw stable and they have an Undisputed Era vibe on the UK show.