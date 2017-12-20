Edge – “Vikings” Video Clips, Jason Jordan Teaming With Seth Rollins, Drew Gulak’s Theme

– As seen below, WWE Music has released the “For The Better” theme song for Drew Gulak:

– As noted, Dean Ambrose underwent successful surgery to repair a torn triceps on Tuesday but there’s still no word yet on when he will be back in action. Ambrose is already being replaced on cards for upcoming WWE live events by Jason Jordan. Jordan is now scheduled to team with Seth Rollins to face RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar at the December 26th WWE live event at Madison Square Garden.

– WWE Hall of Famer Edge will make his “Vikings” premiere on The History Channel tonight at 9pm EST. He plays a character named Kjetill Flatnose. He will appear on tonight”s episode 505 through the mid-season finale 510 on January 24th. You can see a few clips of Edge on the show below: