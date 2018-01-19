Impact Fires Wrestler For Refusing Squash, Updates On Eddie Edwards

– Hania The Huntress was fired from Impact after refusing to do a 90-second job to Su Yung at the recent Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Hania made her Impact Wrestling debut at the Ottawa tapings last year and worked 3 matches at the most recent tapings. Yung is married to WWE Superstar Rich Swann, who is currently suspended indefinitely due to the domestic arrest after an incident with Yung last year.

Yung ended up debuting in a segment with Allie at the January 13th tapings and had her first match with Amber Nova the next night. She later wrestled Allie that same night. Hania wrestled Nova at the January 10th tapings and had matches with Rosemary the next two nights.

– Former World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards is expected to stay with Impact. The Observer notes that when word first came out months ago that Ethan Carter III and Bobby Lashley would be leaving Impact and trying to get back with WWE, it was also said that Edwards was looking at his options with a number of other wrestling promotions as his contract with Impact is also coming up. It looks like things changed between Impact and Edwards as the belief is that he will be staying.

Regarding Edwards’ status after being hit with a baseball bat at the January 13th Impact tapings, he ended up being OK. The Observer notes that Edwards was bleeding badly as they rushed him to the hospital and there was concern that he may have damaged his eye. The injury wasn’t as bad as they first thought but he did end up with cuts, a possible concussion and a broken nose. While doing a spot with Sami Callihan, Edwards was hit in the eye with the bat after it ricocheted off a steel chair.

Edwards tweeted the following on the injury after it happened:

Thanks to everyone checkin in. Im good, couple broken bones couple cuts and a sweet black eye. Somedays youre the bat, somedays youre my eye — Eddie Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) January 14, 2018